ParkMobile App Hits the 20 Million User Milestone

ParkMobile launched in North America in 2008 and it took the company nearly 5 years to acquire its first million users. Today, ParkMobile adds 1 million new users every 60 to 70 days. Over the past 12 years, the company has processed over 334,000,000 transactions totaling 57 billion minutes of parking time and over $1 billion of parking fees. ParkMobile is currently the #1 ranked parking app in the app store and ranks #3 in the navigation category, only behind Google Maps and Waze. Additionally, ParkMobile's strong business growth has landed the company on the Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S, for the past three years.

This year has been challenging for ParkMobile, as COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the parking industry. Nevertheless, the company has continued to rapidly expand across the country, as demand for contactless payment solutions has dramatically increased. Since the beginning of the year, ParkMobile has launched in over 50 new locations including Allentown, PA, Atlantic City, NJ, Birmingham, AL, Boca Raton, FL, Colorado Springs, CO, Lake George, NY, Little Rock, AR, and Rockville, MD. The company has also introduced service at several large universities including the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, and the University of Wisconsin.

"Twenty million is a big milestone for our company, and I want to congratulate all of our employees for helping us get here," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have come a long way in the past twelve years, and I feel like we are just hitting our stride. The future is very bright for ParkMobile."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

