ParkMobile Brings a Mobile Parking Payment Option to St. Cloud, Minnesota

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices and has over 19 million users in the United States. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the space/zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the parking stall. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter.

ParkMobile has a large presence in Minnesota and across the Midwest. There are over 650,000 users of the mobile app in the state of Minnesota. In the City of Minneapolis, ParkMobile also powers the MPLS Parking App which will be available in St. Cloud as well. Beyond Minnesota, the app can be used in 400 cities across the U.S. and is widely available in the Midwestern cities of Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and more.

"St. Cloud is pleased to offer a user-friendly contactless parking payment option that gives users the ability to now pay with a credit card on their mobile device," says St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we are providing a safe and convenient way for people to pay for parking without touching the meter."

"We are excited to welcome St. Cloud to our network in Minnesota," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Now people can use the ParkMobile app or the MPLS Parking app to safely and easily pay for parking wherever they go in the state."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

