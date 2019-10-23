ParkMobile Continues to bring Smarter Parking to California with Fresno Launch

After setting up their account, customers can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device. Users simply enter the zone number posted on nearby signage, choose the duration of time they'd like to park, and hit the "Start Parking" button to begin their session. The ParkMobile app gives users the ability to pay for parking on-the-go by allowing them to remotely view and update or add time to their parking session – right from their mobile device.

ParkMobile has a growing audience in California with parking available down the coast from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles. The app is also widely available across the nation in major cities like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta.

"We're thrilled to expand our network to Fresno," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We want to provide every driver throughout California with a smarter parking experience that allows them to process their transactions using the ParkMobile app."

"This the first of many exciting improvements for parking in Downtown Fresno," says Thomas Gaffery, Parking Division Manager with the City of Fresno. "We still have many more changes in store, including the launch of credit card enabled parking meters."

ParkMobile is the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country with more than 16 million people using the app over 60 million times per year across over 400 cities. ParkMobile is excited to make a difference leveraging its large network of users as it expands into Fresno, California.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

