ParkMobile Extends Smarter Parking in Richmond Metropolitan Area & Norfolk with CityParking Inc.

Stickers and signage will be posted around the city to provide information to drivers on how to pay for parking using the new app. ParkMobile is a free app available for iPhone and Android devices, and users can additionally register on parkmobile.io .

After setting up an account, users can immediately begin using the system with their registered device. Users simply enter their zone/space number posted on signage, set a duration of time, and hit the "Start Parking" button to begin their session. From their device, ParkMobile lets customers pay for parking on-the-go by viewing and updating or adding time to their parking session. ParkMobile replaces a previous different payment solution with CityParking Inc.

ParkMobile has a growing audience in the Mid-Atlantic with parking availability in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and New York City. The app is also widely available throughout other major U.S. cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

"We're excited to bring ParkMobile back to CityParking," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We want to provide every driver across Richmond and the Mid-Atlantic with a smarter parking experience that allows them to easily process their transactions using the ParkMobile app."

"CityParking is excited to partner with ParkMobile to continue to provide the Richmond community and visitors with a convenient payment option for parking," says David J. Sharrar, President.

As the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country with more than 17 million people using ParkMobile's services over 60 million times per year across over 400 cities, ParkMobile is excited to make a difference leveraging its large network of users with CityParking in the Richmond, Virginia area.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

