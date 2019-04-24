ParkMobile™ Finishes Strong Q1 with Over 13 Million Users and Record Growth

Grew mobile app users 47% year-over-year

Expanded service into new cities including Jersey City (NJ), Tallahassee (FL), Sarasota (FL), Amarillo (TX), Portsmouth (NH), Jacksonville Beach (FL), Bend (OR), and Mobile (AL)

(NJ), (FL), (FL), Amarillo (TX), Portsmouth (NH), (FL), Bend (OR), and Mobile (AL) Launched at Yale University , Central New Mexico Community College, University of San Diego , Loyola University New Orleans , and Missouri S&T University

, College, , , and Missouri S&T University Added event reservations for over 200 new entertainment venues including US Bank Arena, Sun Devil Stadium, Javitz Center, KeyBank Center, and Austin City Limits

Won several prestigious accolades including Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," Atlanta Journal Constitution Top Workplaces, Technology Association of Georgia's (TAG) Top 10 Most Innovative Companies, and Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award

Another major event for the company in Q1 was the official announcement of the new mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler that includes ParkMobile. This venture features leading mobility companies in five categories:

Parking – ParkMobile, ParkNow, RingGo, Parkline Ride-sharing – Car2Go, DriveNow Ride-hailing – Beat, Clever, Kapten, mytaxi EV charging – ChargeNow Multi-modal transportation – moovel, ReachNow

This venture brings industry-leading transit, multi-modal, and smart city technologies under one umbrella, dramatically expanding the functionality that ParkMobile can offer to its clients. ParkMobile is already working with moovel and ChargeNow to deliver best of breed transit and charging solutions through its platform.

"We are off to a fast start in 2019," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Our business growth continues to accelerate and shows no signs of slowing down. The new mobility joint venture backed by BMW and Daimler provides more resources and opens up a world of new opportunities for us to drive smarter mobility solutions into the market."

