ParkMobile™ Is One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces For 2019

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future . Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited all employee data before ranking companies based on a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritized the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"We put our people at the center of everything we do, and we've worked hard to create a truly great culture at our company," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Our people are really the secret sauce that have helped us achieve rapid growth over the past four years. We are extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces in America."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders.

