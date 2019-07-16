ParkMobile Launches in Asbury Park, NJ

To pay for parking using the ParkMobile app , a user simply enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the meter, chooses the duration of time they wish to park, and touches the "Start Parking" button. The ParkMobile app will send alerts when the parking session is about to expire so a user can extend time right from the app. You can watch a video demo of how to use the app here .

For a limited time, first-time users of the ParkMobile app can get a $2 dollar discount on parking in any on-street spot in Asbury Park by using the code "PMASBURY" when they start a parking session.

With this launch in Asbury Park, ParkMobile continues to expand its presence in New Jersey. ParkMobile already has almost 600,000 users in the state, and that number has grown 130% over the past two years. Currently the service is available in 35 cities across the state of New Jersey, including Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Ocean City, and more. ParkMobile also offers parking reservations at the Prudential Center for Devils games, concerts, and other events.

"We are excited to offer the ParkMobile app as another payment option," says Michael Manzella, Transportation Director. "Our goal is to always improve the parking experience – and we know a lot of visitors from other cities in New Jersey already have the app on their phone, making it an easy way for them to pay for parking when they visit Asbury Park."

"Asbury Park is one of the hottest spots at the Jersey Shore with great beaches, food, music, and art," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Now with ParkMobile, people will have a smarter way to pay for parking every time they visit."

