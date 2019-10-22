ParkMobile™ Launches New Reporting and Analytics Solution for Parking Providers

ParkMobile will be doing demos of this new solution during NPA at Booth #913 in the Expo Hall. You can click here to schedule a demo during NPA. For those not attending NPA, there will be a webinar about ParkMobile 360 on October 30 th at 2:00 pm EST. You can register for the webinar here.

ParkMobile's new reporting solution provides visual dashboards, making it easy to monitor results and spot potential issues. Clients will be able to download data in multiple formats (i.e. Excel, PDF, CSV) and schedule email reports to go out to select people in their organization. ParkMobile 360 also provides detailed financial reporting to be used in the reconciliation process.

"The new reporting in ParkMobile 360 really gives us a better way to track our performance," says Joseph Fazio, Technology & Systems Manager at University of South Florida. "The visual dashboards allow us to quickly identify trends in our business, making it easy to see how we are doing."

"Leaders in the parking industry are becoming much more focused on leveraging analytics to improve business performance," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are excited to launch this new reporting solution for our clients that provides real-time data and insights to help them make smarter decisions about their operation."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jeff Perkins, CMO

ParkMobile, LLC

678-801-8855

jeff.perkins@ParkMobile.io

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://www.parkmobile.io

