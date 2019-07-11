ParkMobile Launches Smart Parking in Montgomery

The ParkMobile app is available for more than 2,000 parking spaces around town. Signage posted around the city explains how to pay for parking using the free app available to download for both iPhone and Android devices. A user simply enters the zone number posted on the ParkMobile sign, chooses the duration of time, and touches the "start parking" button. ParkMobile sends alerts when a parking session is about to expire. Parking may be paid for through the app or by calling the number included on the signage.

ParkMobile is already available to users across the state in cities like Birmingham and Mobile. It is also widely available in Alabama's neighboring states, including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee. ParkMobile's expansion into Montgomery, which comes at no cost to the city, gives people more places where they can use the app across the state.

The partnership complements Montgomery's "Smart City" strategy in which city officials tap technology to solve everyday issues while increasing efficiency and enhancing overall quality of life in Alabama's capital city. Recently, Montgomery received several awards for its efforts, including winning the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge grant competition and recognition as one of the nation's top "Digital Cities" by the Center for Digital Government.

"Incorporating ParkMobile's seamless capabilities into our parking infrastructure not only saves time and hassle, but it is another example of our efforts to bridge the digital to the physical to meet the needs of residents, visitors, and businesses alike," says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. "We are proud to offer yet another smart, sustainable solution that enhances overall quality of life and positions Montgomery for further success and development."

"ParkMobile is excited to bring our smart parking solutions to the City of Montgomery," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a growing base of users in Alabama, so the more places we are available, the easier it will be to park wherever you travel across the state and bordering states."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

