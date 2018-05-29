ParkMobile Now Available in City of Berkeley

To create an account or start a parking session, download the ParkMobile app (Apple and Android) or visit www.ParkMobile.io. Customers who don't use a smartphone may use the service by calling 1-877-727-5718 - a process that's faster if you've signed up online.

Upon finding a parking space, customers can enter the appropriate zone code for their parking space, which is located on bright green decals on the meters or pay stations. Customers enter their desired length of time and confirm their vehicle license plate and payment method to begin a parking session.

The ParkMobile payment option is provided at no cost to the City, so the service provider adds a 35-cent user fee per meter transaction to cover all costs. For more information, visit the City's parking meter page.

The meters themselves don't change their displays after the phone transaction is complete. However, Parking Enforcement Officers can check payment status on their wireless handheld devices and will not cite vehicles that have paid using the ParkMobile service.

The City uses a variety of tools to make it easier to get around Berkeley. Projects like the Hearst Avenue Complete Streets project make Berkeley's streets safer for all modes of travel, including walking, biking, taking transit, and driving. Likewise, the goBerkeley program actively manages parking to increase parking availability and reduce the harmful effects of circling for parking. By providing an option to pay for parking on the go, ParkMobile now makes it easier to for drivers to use the City's parking meters and pay stations while also avoiding citations.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of parking solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and garage parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile was recently named by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 winner, recognizing the fastest growing technology companies in North America. For more information, visit ParkMobile.IO or @Parkmobile on Twitter.

