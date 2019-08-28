ParkMobile™ Offers More Parking Options for Cleveland Browns Fans at FirstEnergy Stadium

Fans can use the website , clevelandbrowns.parkmobile.io , to easily find and reserve parking spots for single games or the entire season. The site allows users to filter available parking lots for specific needs, like tailgating, oversized vehicles, and more. Reservations can also be made using the ParkMobile app . Parking passes for the 2019 season start at $154. Fans also have the option to reserve spots up to four hours before kick-off time, allowing for extended pre-game tailgating.

ParkMobile provides similar parking programs for some of North America's most prestigious event venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Soldier Field in Chicago, Prudential Center in Newark, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Browns for the upcoming football season," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Last year our parking program was very successful, and by now offering full season packages, we're giving fans more smart parking options on gameday."

