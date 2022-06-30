ParkMobile Partners with Lanier Islands Resort to Offer Parking Reservations for Events and Lake Visits

Less than 50 miles from Lanier Islands Resort is one of ParkMobile's most popular cities, Atlanta, also home to the ParkMobile corporate headquarters. Atlanta has over 1.3 million ParkMobile users and locals frequent the area in the summer. Outside of Atlanta, the app is also available throughout the state in Athens, Augusta, Rome, Savannah, and Valdosta. Overall, ParkMobile can be found in over 500 cities nationwide.

ParkMobile has over 36 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android. Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for Lanier Islands Resort in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the location they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"We are excited to partner with Lanier Islands Resort, our Georgia neighbor, by providing reservations for event and guest parking this summer," says ParkMobile CEO, Jeff Perkins. "The resort is recognized throughout the state for its lively summertime events, so we hope to make the guest experience even more enjoyable with our reserved parking feature."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile