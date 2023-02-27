ParkMobile Partners with Village of Mokena, Illinois, to Offer Contactless Parking for Chicago Commuters and Visitors

Metra riders are now able to use ParkMobile to pay for daily parking.

MOKENA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile , the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group , announced a new partnership with The Village of Mokena, IL, allowing Metra riders to pay for parking on their mobile devices at over 1,460 off-street parking spaces. Through the partnership, commuters to the Chicago area are now able to pay a flat rate for daily parking via the ParkMobile app.

"With our residents commuting into the city often, offering them an easy parking option at the Metra station is top of mind. Thanks to ParkMobile, commuters will easily be able to pay for parking straight from their phone, taking the stress out of the commuting experience," said Mayor Frank Fleischer.

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Illinois with close to 324,000 users in the state. The app is available at Chicago Parks District locations, and at dozens of other transit parking locations throughout the Chicagoland area including Aurora, Glencoe, Homewood, and University Park.

ParkMobile has over 45 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser . To pay for daily parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"Our current partnerships with the Illinois villages have made it easier for locals to commute into Chicago, so we're pleased to add Mokena to the list," says David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "Now, Metra riders have a digital and contactless way to pay for parking at the station."

ParkMobile Contact: Haley Haas, PR Manager, US, [email protected]

The Village of Mokena Contact: Greg Anderson, Assistant Village Administrator, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile