ParkMobile Reservations Now Available at New Brunswick Parking Authority Facilities

Using their mobile devices, users can easily book a reservation ahead of time to guarantee parking. To book parking, users can download the app for Apple and Android devices. Additionally, users can reserve parking on ParkMobile.io.

"In our continuing effort to make parking in New Brunswick more accessible and user friendly, we are excited to be able to offer online parking reservation through ParkMobile. Now you will be able to reserve a parking space in one of our parking garages as soon as you make that dinner reservation or when buying tickets for a show. This is just another reason to come visit New Brunswick and enjoy all it has to offer," Mitch Karon said, Executive Director of NBPA.

ParkMobile and the New Brunswick Parking Authority have partnered since 2013 to provide citywide on-street parking allowing users to pay for parking on their mobile devices.

"Our partnership with the New Brunswick Parking Authority has thrived over the past 5 years and we're excited to continue to show users a smarter way to park. Within minutes, users can book reservation parking on the app to guarantee a parking spot while out for dinner, a show or a meeting. We offer users a more efficient, smarter way to park and we're thrilled to expand our reservation capabilities to New Brunswick," stated Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile.

ParkMobile is available in surrounding areas including Hoboken, Ocean City, Fairlawn, Montclair, Trenton, West New York, Lambertville, Englewood – among many more. Users can book reservation parking in major cities such as New York City, Washington DC, Chicago and more.

With availability in 350 cities across the US and with over 9 million people using ParkMobile's services over 60 million times per year, ParkMobile is excited to make a difference leveraging our large network of users.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of parking solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and garage parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile was recently named by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 winner, recognizing the fastest growing technology companies in North America. For more information, visit Parkmobile.IO or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

