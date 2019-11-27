ParkMobile to Bring Smarter Parking Options to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

ParkMobile is a free app available for iPhone and Android devices, and users can additionally register at parkmobile.io . New stickers and signage will provide information to visitors on how to pay for parking using the app once they met their free visit limit.

After setting up their account, users can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device. The ParkMobile app lets users pay for parking on-the-go by viewing and updating or adding time to their parking session remotely.

ParkMobile is widely available at more than 125 universities across the country, including UW-La Crosse and UW-Madison, as well as other cities in the Midwest, such as Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis. Visitors will now have the added option of paying a daily rate or buying the standard semester or yearly permit depending on their needs.

"ParkMobile is excited to partner with UW-Green Bay to provide the campus community and visitors with a convenient payment option for parking," says ParkMobile CEO, Jon Ziglar.

As the most widely used mobile parking solution in the country with more than 16 million people using ParkMobile's services over 60 million times per year across over 400 cities, ParkMobile is excited to make a difference leveraging its large network of users.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

