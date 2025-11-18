ParkMobile to Expand Parking Network to 8,000 New Locations Across the U.S.

The expansion will allow drivers to conveniently find, reserve and pay for parking at thousands of additional off-street locations nationwide

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, part of the global mobility platform Arrive, is expanding its reservations availability to approximately 8,000 new locations nationwide, making parking more predictable for drivers. The expansion is driven by Arrive's strategic partnership with Flash, a pioneer in off-street parking technology, aimed to accelerate the digital transformation of the parking industry. Leveraging real-time availability through Flash's advanced reservation technology and vast network, ParkMobile will save drivers time while helping cities to optimize parking in high-demand areas.

The expansion adds new reservation-enabled, off-street parking locations in major cities, such as New York City, L.A., Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, giving drivers a faster, more convenient way to find, reserve and pay through ParkMobile's platform. Full implementation across the country is expected by Q1 2026.

Andy Harman, head of global product line sales at Arrive said, "The expansion of ParkMobile's reservations platform strategically empowers drivers to secure parking well in advance, establishing predictable transactions and pricing. By removing the uncertainty of spot availability and cost, we deliver a highly efficient, stress-free experience. Simultaneously, we equip our city and operator partners with smarter tools to maximize occupancy and streamline operations. Together, we drive toward a more connected and optimized urban experience."

The latest expansion of ParkMobile's reservations platform introduces both event and transient parking availability, extending the convenience of advance booking to a wider range of use cases. Drivers can easily book a reservation via the latest version of the ParkMobile app, on iPhone and Android devices or via the website.



The platform offers parking operators and venue partners enhanced capabilities in inventory management, pricing optimization and operational performance across multiple locations. These updates deliver a scalable, future-ready solution that supports partner expansion and aligns with the growing demand for flexible, technology-driven mobility infrastructure.

"Our partnership with ParkMobile is transforming the parking industry - meeting drivers in the apps and platforms they use every day and making it easier to find, pay for and access parking in a modern, seamless, digital-first way. We are thrilled to reach this milestone and help ParkMobile provide more value to their massive network of drivers," said Dan Roarty, Chief Digital Officer at Flash.

For more information, visit parkmobile.io.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, US

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/r/parkmobile-to-expand-parking-network-to-8-000-new-locations-across-the-u-s-,c4269090

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile