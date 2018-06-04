ParkMobile to Showcase New Product Innovations at the 2018 IPI Conference & Expo in Orlando

ParkMobile has been named a Green Star Exhibitor for this year's conference, recognizing companies that support the industry's sustainability goals. ParkMobile will be located at booth #319 in the expo hall and will be raffling off tickets to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. You can schedule a meeting with ParkMobile during the conference using this link.

ParkMobile will be unveiling several new product innovations during the IPI Conference:

Event Reservations: Now ParkMobile users can make parking reservations for concerts and sporting events at venues across the country in the app or on the parkmobile.io website. This new feature establishes ParkMobile as the only company to offer on- and off-street parking, parking reservations and event parking in one single app.

ParkMobile is the first and only app that directs users to the streets where there is available parking and then lets them pay for the spot. This helps people navigate to areas where there are more open spots and avoid areas where there are no spots, thus saving time, money on gas and reducing their carbon footprint. The Parking Availability feature is currently offered in over 100 cities across the US and growing. Self-Service Portal: New solution that enables municipalities and operators to actively manage parking rates, inventory and policies for on- and off-street parking, providing more control and visibility in the process.

"IPI is an important conference for the industry and we are proud to be part of the event," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "This year we are particularly excited to unveil several the new smart mobility solutions that we are bringing to market. With these new products, we continue to create a better experience for the user and better tools for providers to increase revenue and improve efficiency."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in over 3000 locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and garage parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro areas, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile was recently named by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 winner, recognizing the fastest growing technology companies in North America. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

