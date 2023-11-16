ParkMobile's Mobile Parking Payment App Launched at Purdue University

ParkMobile partnered with the university to bring its parking app to West Lafayette campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, has partnered with Purdue University to integrate its mobile parking payment solution across campus. With the transition from Purdue's previous provider, students and visitors are now able to pay for a parking spot via the ParkMobile app or web browser. Additional ParkMobile information can be found on the Purdue University Parking website including a "How to use ParkMobile" video and live map that shows all ParkMobile parking spots on campus.

"As we continue to extend our market presence in North America and inch toward our goal of making cities more livable, we're thrilled to partner with Purdue University to bring our app to its campus. With school in full swing, students and visitors of the university will now be able to easily pay for a parking spot right from their mobile device," said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile.

This year, ParkMobile is prioritizing strategic partnerships with colleges and universities to create a seamless, stress-free experience for students and visitors. ParkMobile serves over 140 colleges and universities, with 737,319 users in Indiana and reach in primary cities in nearby states.

"With the adoption of ParkMobile, we're able to modernize and increase parking services, like the map within the app that shows hourly spots on campus," said Rob Wynkoop, vice president of Auxiliary Services at Purdue University. "As we continue to evaluate short-term parking and add more ParkMobile spaces at strategic locations throughout campus, the map will reflect those."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the lot or near individual parking spots, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button. Users can easily extend their parking sessions after they have paid for parking via the ParkMobile app.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the global parking tech company, EasyPark Group. With the vision to make cities more livable, EasyPark Group owns and develops the apps EasyPark, ParkMobile, RingGo and Park-line, and operates in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries. ParkMobile offers digital solutions to quickly find and pay for on-street and off-street parking via a mobile device. The company also offers parking reservations at stadiums, venues, and metro area garages. ParkMobile's technology is used in thousands of locations across the U.S., including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses and airports. ParkMobile has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award list, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces and won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. Visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter for the latest news and information. For EasyPark Group news, visit easyparkgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, US

404-580-0112

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile---purdue-university,c3239309 ParkMobile - Purdue University

SOURCE ParkMobile