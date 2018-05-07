Parkmobile's Strong Momentum Continues as the Company Hits the 9 Million User Milestone and Achieves Over 60% Growth in Q1 2018

Grew the Parkmobile user base to over 9 million people

Expanded into over 700 new locations, including 500 new reservations-enabled garages

Added several new universities to the Parkmobile network including Tulane , Towson, Stephen F. Austin and Case Western Reserve

, Towson, and Provided parking for high-profile events including the Super Bowl and the College Football National Championship

First to market with the new Parking Availability feature for Parkmobile Pro members

Announced planned mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler that will drive continued innovation and growth in the mobility space

This success has led to Parkmobile winning several prestigious accolades. The company recently won three American Business Awards® for Most Innovative Tech Company, Best Integrated Mobile Experience and Executive of the Year for CEO Jon Ziglar. Additionally, Ziglar was named as a finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in the Southeast.

"As technology continually advances, more cities are looking to become 'smart cities' and parking operators are modernizing their businesses to improve efficiency and provide a better experience for their customers," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Parkmobile. "As the leader in smart mobility solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help accelerate this evolution in the industry and that is reflected in our excellent Q1 results."

