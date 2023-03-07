ParkON Launches Scholarship to Explore ChatGPT and Travel

As a leader in the airport parking space, ParkON launches its annual essay scholarship and this year, the topic is centered around ChatGPT.

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkON is proud to announce a nationwide scholarship opportunity for Marketing, Business, and Hospitality students in the 2023-2024 academic year. This scholarship challenges students to write about how ChatGPT can be used to help improve the travel or airport parking industry.

Melissa Ruiz, the Marketing Director at ParkON says "We wanted to focus on ChatGPT this year because we know it's a hot topic but more importantly, we want this next generation to start thinking of how this new technology can help us solve real challenges from both the consumer and the travel brand side."

The goal of this scholarship is not just to award one student with a monetary prize but also to get students thinking about how ChatGPT can be used in innovative ways. Having them explore this topic and write about it in a thoughtful way can open doors for them in the future.

Students must be registered to at least 9 college credits and most have a GPA of 3.0 and above. ParkON will pick two winners to receive $1000 USD towards their tuition expenses and have their essays featured on ParkON's official website.

In order to apply, applicants must submit an essay that is 500-1000 words long exploring how ChatGPT can be used in creative ways to improve the travel or airport parking industry. Essays should include research as well as personal anecdotes related to travel experiences.

The deadline for applications is November 15th, 2023 - don't miss your chance! For more information on eligibility criteria, rules & regulations please visit https://www.parkon.com/info/scholarship today!

About ParkON

At ParkON, we're dedicated to creating an efficient parking experience for travelers. Since 2015, our goal has been to provide customers with the best-rated airport lots available - so they can travel without worries! But it doesn't end there: by helping students, we not only stay informed on potential improvements but also provide them with a deep dive into technologies that will give them a competitive edge in the future.

With over 200 partner lots and growing - we serve the biggest airport areas in the United States. All of the parking lots we work with are within minutes of the airport and offer free shuttle service to and from the terminals. ParkON's reservation process is efficient, and secure, and will save you time and money.

Contact:

Melissa Ruiz

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 772-932-9743

Website: https://www.parkon.com

SOURCE ParkON Airport Parking