Parkopedia and Zhitu Map Announce Joint Venture in China

The new Joint Venture will create a unique suite of on-street parking services for Smart Cities and the automotive industry in China ;

This joint venture adds to Zhitu Map's suite of geospatial services for Smart Cities and cements Parkopedia's position as the leading parking services provider for the automotive industry in China ;

Parkopedia currently provides an automotive grade parking service to a number of leading brands in China , including Audi, BMW, JLR, Mazda, Porsche and Volkswagen. This is in addition to over 18 automotive brands across Europe , the Americas and APAC.

Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, announced today a joint venture with Zhitu Map - China's leading geospatial surveying company. This joint venture will provide hundreds of millions of Chinese drivers with up to date on-street parking data, including space availability information, which will allow drivers to go directly to an open parking space instead of circling the block searching for one.

The joint venture will leverage Parkopedia's position as the global leader in the automotive digital parking services sector as well as Zhitu Map's unparalleled knowledge in the field of surveying and mapping. The main aim of the joint venture is to create a unique customer offering in China, which will tackle the challenges of urban mobility head on whilst improving the quality of life in big cities.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's CEO Eugene Tsyrklevich said, "We are thrilled to extend our very successful cooperation with Zhitu Map to this new venture. Since the opening of our Shanghai office in 2014, Parkopedia has firmly established itself as the parking services leader in China. The automotive industry in China has long recognised the quality of Parkopedia's premium grade off-street service and extending our service to include on-street was the next logical step."

He Xiaojun, Chairman and Founder of Zhitu Map, added, "We are delighted to partner with Parkopedia and look forward to taking smart city parking services in China to the next level. Zhitu Map continues to increase its investment in research and development and will also focus on technological innovation in areas such as smart parks, smart cities, smart transportation and other fields. The application of big data and the continuous development of new products will make cities more livable while also improving people's lives."

The joint venture will be based in Yangzhou (Jiangsu province) and will launch operations towards the end of 2018.

Zhitu Map:

Zhitu map enjoys great reputation in the field of professional GIS services in China as a leading geographic information solution provider and data operation service provider.

Zhitu has the independent two-dimensional and three-dimensional GIS service platform and the data service production line of domestic first-class geographic information. Be able to provide professional and comprehensive GIS service solutions for customers. In addition, relying on the powerful GIS service capability, Zhitu's team will build a first-class parking data information acquisition and data processing service in China. It can provide accurate positioning service for customers, which will play a significant role in the two-dimensional and three-dimensional high-precision map service of parking lots.

http://www.ztemap.com/

Parkopedia:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Coyote, Daimler, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 60 million parking spaces in over 8000 cities, including real-time parking space availability information in over 2000 cities. The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.

http://www.parkopedia.com

