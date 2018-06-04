Parkopedia Appoints Steve Hernandez, CAPP as Vice President of Parking, North America

Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, announced today the appointment of Steve Hernandez as Vice President of Parking, North America, a new position within the company.

In this new role, based out of Atlanta, GA, Steve will be expanding Parkopedia's North American partnerships with parking operators and municipalities. Steve is a 16-year industry veteran specializing in parking management and technology. Prior to joining Parkopedia, he served as a Vice President at SP+ where he was responsible for the growth and development of SP+ Municipal Services.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's COO Hans Puvogel said, "We are delighted to have Steve join Parkopedia to take our business with parking operators and municipalities in North America to the next level".

The announcement was made at the 2018 International Parking Institute (IPI) Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida.

Notes to Editors:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, Audi, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 60 million parking spaces in over 8000 cities, including real-time parking space availability information in over 2000 cities.

The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.

