LONDON and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading connected vehicle services provider, Parkopedia, has partnered with Sunny Cars, one of the largest rental car specialists in Europe, to provide parking information to their drivers, via the 'Sunny2go' web application.

Parkopedia helps millions of drivers to find parking every day, and will now provide Sunny Cars customers with parking information for both street and car park locations across 89 countries worldwide.

Parkopedia expands its parking data services into new industries, starting with Sunny Cars

Parkopedia gathers extensive information about every parking location, including the precise position, number of spaces, prices, hours of operation, electric vehicle charge points, height restrictions and more.

Parkopedia's dynamic data, which will be added to the app later this year, uses a combination of real-time data and sophisticated predictive algorithms to determine parking space availability at any given time. This gives drivers a 'local knowledge' of parking during their travels, providing occupancy insights, as well as the probability of finding parking at a destination.

Sunny Cars is a car rental specialist, and rather than owning vehicles directly, works with selected fleets from all over the world, with more than 8,000 locations in over 120 countries. The Sunny2go mobile app, now featuring Parkopedia's parking data, is provided to customers 14 days prior to vehicle rentals via a unique link to act as a 'personal concierge service' with features such as a free telephone concierge, map functionality, holiday checklists and all booking information for their trip.

As the leading connected vehicle services provider, Parkopedia welcomes the expansion of its digital parking services into the mobility, transportation and logistics industries, using accurate and complete parking data to provide support for a range of services, from parking for car rental customers and holidaymakers, to creating greater efficiencies for last-mile delivery drivers.

Hans Puvogel, COO of Parkopedia, commented: "Our parking information will provide an integral part of Sunny Cars' extensive, 'all-round carefree package'. Travellers utilising Sunny Cars' services, typically have the greatest demand for local knowledge and support for services such as parking whilst on their journeys, so we are pleased we can help ensure positive customer experiences. As part of the continued expansion of our parking services, we are confident that our market-leading accurate and complete parking data will support an even greater number of drivers globally and we are actively welcoming further integrations from mobility companies and the associated industries."

Contact:

Laura Biss

07813736265

[email protected]

SOURCE ParkopediaLimited