Parkopedia Launching Suite of Integrated Parking Information and Transaction Services in the New MBUX Head Unit

Parkopedia, the world's leading parking services provider, announced today that its comprehensive suite of parking services has now launched in the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class vehicles. The parking service is available in the new MBUX head unit as part of the Mercedes COMAND Online Navigation system, initially launching in Europe and North America.

Parkopedia is providing drivers with a premium parking service in both Europe and North America; which includes detailed information on parking garages and street parking with detailed restriction information as well as dynamic space availability. Drivers will also be able to book and pay for parking using their Mercedes-Benz user accounts.

In addition to launching in Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, the Parkopedia service will be available via the Mercedes.me app. Parkopedia's data will also be accessible to legacy vehicles via Daimler's in-vehicle COMAND Online Systems thanks to the Mercedes.Me app's 'send-to-car functionality'.

Commenting on the announcement, Parkopedia's COO Hans Puvogel said, "Parkopedia recently began supplying both off-street and on-street data to Mercedes-Benz Cars, and this new launch is yet another milestone in our continuous effort to develop the best possible parking solution for Mercedes drivers. To be the supplier to Mercedes-Benz Cars, whose claim is 'The best or nothing', is a real honour".

The announcement was made at TU-Automotive Detroit 2018.

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others. The service allows drivers to find the closest, cheapest or available parking to their destination, pay for it and navigate directly to the parking space.

