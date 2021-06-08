Parkopedia to provide premium parking and payment services to Toyota Motor North America
Parkopedia announces its parking information, reservation services and integrated payment platform is now available to Toyota Motor North America covering both Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the USA
The new 'Park with Parkopedia' service covers locating, reserving and paying for off-street parking in 2018 model year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles
Toyota Motor North America will use Parkopedia's payment platform to handle payments seamlessly and securely with coverage across major parking providers and locations in the USA
Parkopedia's parking service covers 60,000 off-street locations and more than 6,000 reservable locations in the USA
Jun 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
LONDON and PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkopedia, the world's leading parking service provider has announced its suite of off-street parking services, including reservations and digital payments, is now available to both Toyota and Lexus drivers in North America. The 'Park with Parkopedia' service is integrated into the Toyota and Lexus smartphone apps and vehicle infotainment systems to offer drivers the complete parking experience, allowing drivers to locate, reserve and pay for parking.
The new service covers 60,000 off-street parking locations with more than 6,000 reservable locations across the USA, utilizing Parkopedia's market-leading payment platform to manage transactions. The platform enables drivers to register their payment details using a single secure digital account and then effortlessly pay for their parking within activated locations. The parking reservation information and navigation can then be accessed via the vehicle head unit.
The Park with Parkopedia service also allows users to not only search and manage reservable locations, but also find the closest or lowest-cost parking in one of the 60,000 parking lots and garages across thousands of towns. Customer support is provided directly within the app by Parkopedia, should drivers need assistance with reservations, refunds or any other parking concerns.
Commenting on the announcement, Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, said: "Toyota and Lexus are the market leaders in the U.S car market with millions of drivers using both brands' connected services every day. Drivers want an end-to-end digital solution for parking that unifies and simplifies the experience wherever possible. We are honored to be extending our parking services with Toyota and Lexus across North America and helping improve each of their drivers' journeys with an unrivalled parking experience."
The Toyota and Lexus smartphone apps can be used with 2018 model year or newer vehicles and can be downloaded via the Apple and Google Play app stores.
About Parkopedia
Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.
