Parkopedia to provide premium parking and payment services to Toyota Motor North America

The new service covers 60,000 off-street parking locations with more than 6,000 reservable locations across the USA, utilizing Parkopedia's market-leading payment platform to manage transactions. The platform enables drivers to register their payment details using a single secure digital account and then effortlessly pay for their parking within activated locations. The parking reservation information and navigation can then be accessed via the vehicle head unit.

The Park with Parkopedia service also allows users to not only search and manage reservable locations, but also find the closest or lowest-cost parking in one of the 60,000 parking lots and garages across thousands of towns. Customer support is provided directly within the app by Parkopedia, should drivers need assistance with reservations, refunds or any other parking concerns.

Commenting on the announcement, Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, said: "Toyota and Lexus are the market leaders in the U.S car market with millions of drivers using both brands' connected services every day. Drivers want an end-to-end digital solution for parking that unifies and simplifies the experience wherever possible. We are honored to be extending our parking services with Toyota and Lexus across North America and helping improve each of their drivers' journeys with an unrivalled parking experience."

Notes to Editors

The Toyota and Lexus smartphone apps can be used with 2018 model year or newer vehicles and can be downloaded via the Apple and Google Play app stores.

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.

Media Contact:

W: business.parkopedia.com

SOURCE Parkopedia