PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY IS THE FIRST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE TO ATTAIN THREE PRESTIGIOUS SUSTAINABILITY CERTIFICATIONS

With its recent attainment of the BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore celebrates its recent trifecta of sustainability accomplishments, making it the first hotel in Singapore to attain three sustainability certifications in 2024 – BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification, Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels Certification and the Green Globe Certification.

As shared by Phil Smith, General Manager of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, "Our commitment to sustainability has always been at the heart of our operations and culture. This is a proud moment for our team whose hard work and passion for sustainability have made this possible, and achieving these certifications reaffirms our commitment to sustainable hospitality. It inspires us to continue innovating and do our part to create new sustainable initiatives and eco-friendly experiences for our guests."

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore adopts a holistic approach to its eco-friendly practices, integrating green practices such as energy, water, food and waste management seamlessly into the hotel's operations. From energy-efficient technologies such as solar panels, LED lighting, and motion sensors in all guest rooms, to its in-house Urban Farm which supports its food supply resiliency and eco-conscious menu planning, to filtered water systems which eliminate single-use plastic bottles, these sustainability initiatives further cement the hotel's dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification

In December 2024, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore was awarded the BCA Green Mark Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification, under the Green Mark 2021 In Operation scheme. This accolade recognises the hotel's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovative energy practices.

Specific to Singapore and issued by the Building and Construction Authority, BCA Green Mark is a green building rating system designed to evaluate a building's environmental impact and performance. It provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the environmental performance of new and existing buildings, with the aim of promoting sustainable design and best practices in construction and operations.

The Super Low Energy (SLE) Certification honours buildings that achieve at least 60% energy savings through energy-efficient measures and on-site renewable energy generation, surpassing the Gold Plus (50%) and Platinum (55%) energy savings thresholds. By doing so, it highlights exemplary efforts to adopt innovative energy-saving technologies and renewable energy solutions on property.

Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels Certification

In February 2024, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore attained the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels Certification, as part of Pan Pacific Hotels Group's multi-site certification for all eight Singapore properties. This milestone affirms the hotel's dedication to sustainable practices, aligning with globally recognised standards in travel and tourism.

The GSTC Criteria serve as the gold standard for sustainability in the tourism industry, developed through a comprehensive process involving key global stakeholders, including UN agencies, NGOs, and industry experts. These criteria encompass four core pillars: sustainable management, socio-economic benefits for local communities, cultural heritage preservation, and environmental protection.

Green Globe Certification

In July 2024, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore achieved the distinguished Green Globe Certification, a premier worldwide certification and performance improvement programme specifically designed for the travel and tourism industry. This milestone reflects the hotel's dedication to sustainable hospitality and its proactive role in driving environmentally and socially responsible practices.

Green Globe evaluates businesses against a rigorous framework of 44 core criteria and 380 performance indicators, which span environmental, social, and cultural dimensions. Certified businesses must demonstrate best practices in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and community engagement.

Achieving this certification highlights PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore's commitment to continuous improvement in sustainability. To maintain its certification, the hotel must undergo annual audits, ensuring that it not only meets but also exceeds these stringent benchmarks. This ongoing process reflects a pledge to remain accountable and adopt innovative solutions to pressing environmental and social challenges.

About PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Sitting in the heart of the central business district and Marina Bay, with panoramic views of the Singapore city skyline, the 583-room PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore is the country's first Garden-in-a-Hotel.

A champion of sustainability, environmental responsibility and an advocate for green innovations in the hospitality industry, the hotel is home to one of Southeast Asia's largest indoor sky-lit atrium, designed by the late Architect John Portman, containing over 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs and groundcovers from more than 60 varieties of flora spread across 1,400 square metres of interior space.

A rooftop Urban Farm spanning 150 square metres houses over 60 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, forming the backbone of the hotel's farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concepts.

Distinctive dining options are available for every palate and occasion, from a selection of over 90 varieties of whiskies and craft cocktails at Portman's Bar, to outdoor relaxation and dining at Skyline Bar on the rooftop, international and Asian culinary creations at Peppermint, and modern Chinese cuisine at Peach Blossoms, which recently won numerous recognitions, including the Top 20 Restaurants in Singapore by the Tatler Dining Awards 2024, Singapore's Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Tripadvisor's Best-of-the-Best Travellers' Choice Awards and attaining #74 in the coveted Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 Extended List 2024: being the top Chinese restaurant in Singapore on the list. Peach Blossoms is also featured on the 50 Best Discovery gastronomic search engine.

The hotel is located a stone's throw away from well-loved Singapore landmarks, world-class attractions and dynamic art scene - hallmarks of a destination hotel for travellers seeking unique experiences. Catering to environmentally conscious travellers, the award-winning PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore focuses on contemporary vibes brought to life through biophilic design, iconic architecture, eco-friendliness and lifestyle experiences.

About PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Operated by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts has an expanding footprint of sustainable hotels, with a current network comprising PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore; and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore. Driven by a passion for life, PARKROYAL COLLECTION's iconic properties rejuvenate the wellbeing through nature-driven design, eco-wellness and refreshing lifestyle luxury.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

