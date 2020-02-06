Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2020 Results

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total net sales for the first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2019 were $995,485, a decrease of $21,214, compared to $1,016,699 for the prior year first fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2018. Park attendance based net sales were $983,408, resulting in a decrease of $1,303 or 0.1%, while animal sales decreased by $19,911.

The Company reported a net loss of $89,151 for the first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2019 compared to a net loss of $15,483 for the prior year first fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2018, resulting in an increase of $73,668. The increase in the Company's net loss during the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year is primarily attributable to higher legal and professional fee spending, lower animal sales, and higher cost of sales, partially offset by an increase in the income tax benefit.

"Park attendance levels increased 5.7% in the quarter, while overall attendance based revenues were essentially flat, primarily reflecting strong sales of advance admissions sold to guests online, for which we offer a discount," commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman & CEO. "As is normal for this time of year, we are in preparation for the upcoming busy season, which historically begins in the latter half of March."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company had working capital of $3.28 million as of December 29, 2019, compared to working capital of $2.40 million as of December 30, 2018. The Company's debt to equity ratio was 0.15 to 1.0 as of December 29, 2019, compared to 0.19 to 1.0 as of December 30, 2018.

"We are continuing our due diligence with respect to the non-binding letter of intent we announced on January 16, 2020, to acquire substantially all the assets of Aggieland Safari, Inc. ("Aggieland"), noted Mr. Van Voorhis. "We anticipate obtaining debt financing of $5.0 to $5.5 million to fund roughly two-thirds of Aggieland purchase price of $7.5 million plus associated transaction costs. We believe this level of financing is reasonable for the Company as a whole and is justified by this acquisition opportunity. While a number of aspects of this proposed acquisition remain to be completed, we continue to be excited about bringing Aggieland into our family of wild animal safari parks."

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates two regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019, is available on the Company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019.

Contact: Todd R. White

Chief Financial Officer

(706) 663-8744

todd.white@animalsafari.com

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018









For the three months ended



December 29, 2019

December 30, 2018 Net sales $ 983,408

$ 984,711 Sale of animals 12,077

31,988 Total net sales 995,485

1,016,699









Cost of sales 126,860

117,333 Selling, general and administrative 851,217

782,532 Depreciation and amortization 117,500

115,199 Income (loss) from operations (100,092)

1,635









Other income (expense), net 7,962

6,980 Interest expense (17,721)

(19,598) Loss before income taxes (109,851)

(10,983)









Income tax provision (20,700)

4,500 Net loss $ (89,151)

$ (15,483)









Income per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)









Weighted average shares







outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted 74,821

74,721











PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of December 29, 2019, September 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018























December 29, 2019

September 29, 2019

December 30, 2018 ASSETS









Cash $ 3,547,549

$ 3,787,815

$ 2,418,860 Inventory 223,201

195,201

273,904 Prepaid expenses 222,352

147,529

150,697

Total current assets 3,993,102

4,130,545

2,843,461













Property and equipment, net 6,645,420

6,620,405

6,689,898 Intangible assets, net 400

600

1,200 Other assets 11,786

11,786

12,050

Total assets $ 10,650,708

$ 10,763,336

$ 9,546,609













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 41,353

$ 96,270

$ 16,309 Other current liabilities 465,935

384,160

230,889 Current portion of long-term debt, net 207,055

204,355

198,378

Total current liabilities 714,343

684,785

445,576













Long-term debt, net 1,100,978

1,154,013

1,307,016

Total liabilities 1,815,321

1,838,798

1,752,592













Stockholders' equity









Common stock 74,821

74,821

74,721 Capital in excess of par 4,855,516

4,855,516

4,837,116 Treasury stock (3,250)

(3,250)

(3,250) Retained earnings 3,908,300

3,997,451

2,885,430

Total stockholders' equity 8,835,387

8,924,538

7,794,017

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,650,708

$ 10,763,336

$ 9,546,609















SOURCE Parks! America, Inc.

