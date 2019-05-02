Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2019 Results
- Q2 and YTD F19 attendance based net sales increase by 9.3% and 6.0%, respectively
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights
Total net sales for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $1,004,022, an increase of $59,924, compared to $944,098 for the prior year second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018. Park attendance based net sales increased by $85,218 or 9.3%, while animal sales decreased by $25,294.
The Company reported a net loss of $34,207 for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $34,660 for the prior year second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018, resulting in an improvement of $453, primarily attributable to an increase in attendance based net sales and lower interest expense, largely offset by higher compensation and depreciation expenses, as well as lower animal sales.
"Attendance based net sales were up 9.3% in the quarter, which we believe continues to demonstrate the power of the positive guest experience at our Wild Animal Safari Parks," commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman & CEO. "Each of our Parks delivered a strong spring break, which historically begins late in our second fiscal quarter."
First Six Months Fiscal 2019 Highlights
Total net sales for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year were $2,020,721, an increase of $80,272, compared to $1,940,449 for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year. Park attendance based net sales increased by $112,289 or 6.0%, while animal sales decreased by $32,017.
The Company reported a net loss of $49,690 for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year compared to a net loss of $169,537 for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year, resulting in an improvement of $119,847. Excluding one-time items related to the write-off of deferred loan fees and deferred tax adjustments in the 2018 first fiscal quarter, the Company's adjusted net loss for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year improved by $44,147. The improvement in the Company's adjusted net loss during the six months of its 2019 fiscal year is primarily attributable to an increase in attendance based net sales and lower interest expense, largely offset by higher compensation and depreciation expenses, as well as lower animal sales and an increase in our adjusted income tax provision.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company had working capital of $2.34 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to working capital of $2.48 million as of April 1, 2018. The Company's debt to equity ratio was 0.19 to 1.0 as of March 31, 2019, compared to 0.42 to 1.0 as of April 1, 2018.
"The Company's lower debt to equity ratio and lower year to date interest expense reflect the refinancing we completed in July 2018," noted Mr. Van Voorhis. "We are well positioned both structurally and financially now that our 2019 fiscal year busy season has commenced."
About Parks! America, Inc.
Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates two regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri.
Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, is available on the Company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.
PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months and Six Months ended March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
March 31, 2019
April 1, 2018
March 31, 2019
April 1, 2018
Net sales
$
1,003,797
$
918,579
$
1,988,508
$
1,876,219
Sale of animals
225
25,519
32,213
64,230
Total net sales
1,004,022
944,098
2,020,721
1,940,449
Cost of sales
132,629
122,638
249,962
233,723
Selling, general and administrative
781,516
695,173
1,564,048
1,515,205
Depreciation and amortization
115,199
93,950
230,398
191,400
(Gain) loss on disposal of operating assets, net
-
26,022
-
25,303
Income (loss) from operations
(25,322)
6,315
(23,687)
(25,182)
Other income (expense), net
8,538
4,924
15,518
8,854
Write-off of loan fees - prepayment
-
-
-
(12,495)
Interest expense
(19,223)
(51,656)
(38,821)
(99,516)
Loss before income taxes
(36,007)
(40,417)
(46,990)
(128,339)
Income tax provision
(1,800)
(5,757)
2,700
41,198
Net loss
$
(34,207)
$
(34,660)
$
(49,690)
$
(169,537)
Income per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average shares
outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted
74,805
74,717
74,763
74,694
PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018
For the six months ended
March 31, 2019
April 1, 2018
Net loss
$ (49,690)
$ (169,537)
Write-off of loan fees - prepayment
-
12,495
Tax impact - write-off of loan fees-prepayment
-
(3,650)
Deferred tax adjustments
-
66,855
Adjusted net loss
$ (49,690)
$ (93,837)
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Item - Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income for the six months ended April 1, 2018 excludes the write-off of loan fees associated
with a prepayment against the Company's 2013 Refinancing term loan, as well as deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted net income for the year ended October 1, 2017 excludes
Given the one-time nature of these items, management believes excluding them from adjusted net income
provides a better indication of year-over-year operating performance.
PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of March 31, 2019, September 30, 2018 and April 1, 2018
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2018
April 1, 2018
ASSETS
Cash
$ 2,372,250
$ 2,674,260
$ 2,377,929
Inventory
278,684
240,004
235,870
Prepaid expenses
233,655
131,856
216,405
Total current assets
2,884,589
3,046,120
2,830,204
Property and equipment, net
6,683,429
6,614,835
6,704,625
Intangible assets, net
1,000
1,400
1,800
Deferred tax asset
-
-
93,500
Other assets
12,050
12,050
10,426
Total assets
$ 9,581,068
$ 9,674,405
$ 9,640,555
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 26,875
$ 92,237
$ 38,871
Other current liabilities
319,140
219,443
216,255
Current portion of long-term debt, net
199,078
195,198
92,373
Total current liabilities
545,093
506,878
347,499
Long-term debt, net
1,257,665
1,358,027
2,664,285
Total liabilities
1,802,758
1,864,905
3,011,784
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
74,821
74,721
74,721
Capital in excess of par
4,855,516
4,837,116
4,837,116
Treasury stock
(3,250)
(3,250)
(3,250)
Retained earnings
2,851,223
2,900,913
1,720,184
Total stockholders' equity
7,778,310
7,809,500
6,628,771
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 9,581,068
$ 9,674,405
$ 9,640,555
SOURCE Parks! America, Inc.
