Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2019 Results

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., May 2, 2019 -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total net sales for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $1,004,022, an increase of $59,924, compared to $944,098 for the prior year second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018. Park attendance based net sales increased by $85,218 or 9.3%, while animal sales decreased by $25,294.

The Company reported a net loss of $34,207 for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $34,660 for the prior year second fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018, resulting in an improvement of $453, primarily attributable to an increase in attendance based net sales and lower interest expense, largely offset by higher compensation and depreciation expenses, as well as lower animal sales.

"Attendance based net sales were up 9.3% in the quarter, which we believe continues to demonstrate the power of the positive guest experience at our Wild Animal Safari Parks," commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman & CEO. "Each of our Parks delivered a strong spring break, which historically begins late in our second fiscal quarter."

First Six Months Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total net sales for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year were $2,020,721, an increase of $80,272, compared to $1,940,449 for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year. Park attendance based net sales increased by $112,289 or 6.0%, while animal sales decreased by $32,017.

The Company reported a net loss of $49,690 for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year compared to a net loss of $169,537 for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year, resulting in an improvement of $119,847. Excluding one-time items related to the write-off of deferred loan fees and deferred tax adjustments in the 2018 first fiscal quarter, the Company's adjusted net loss for the first six months of the 2019 fiscal year improved by $44,147. The improvement in the Company's adjusted net loss during the six months of its 2019 fiscal year is primarily attributable to an increase in attendance based net sales and lower interest expense, largely offset by higher compensation and depreciation expenses, as well as lower animal sales and an increase in our adjusted income tax provision.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company had working capital of $2.34 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to working capital of $2.48 million as of April 1, 2018. The Company's debt to equity ratio was 0.19 to 1.0 as of March 31, 2019, compared to 0.42 to 1.0 as of April 1, 2018.

"The Company's lower debt to equity ratio and lower year to date interest expense reflect the refinancing we completed in July 2018," noted Mr. Van Voorhis. "We are well positioned both structurally and financially now that our 2019 fiscal year busy season has commenced."

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates two regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, is available on the Company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months and Six Months ended March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended





March 31, 2019

April 1, 2018

March 31, 2019

April 1, 2018

Net sales $ 1,003,797

$ 918,579

$ 1,988,508

$ 1,876,219

Sale of animals 225



25,519

32,213

64,230

Total net sales 1,004,022



944,098

2,020,721

1,940,449























Cost of sales 132,629



122,638

249,962

233,723

Selling, general and administrative 781,516



695,173

1,564,048

1,515,205

Depreciation and amortization 115,199



93,950

230,398

191,400

(Gain) loss on disposal of operating assets, net -



26,022

-

25,303

Income (loss) from operations (25,322)



6,315

(23,687)

(25,182)























Other income (expense), net 8,538



4,924

15,518

8,854

Write-off of loan fees - prepayment -



-

-

(12,495)

Interest expense (19,223)



(51,656)

(38,821)

(99,516)

Loss before income taxes (36,007)



(40,417)

(46,990)

(128,339)























Income tax provision (1,800)



(5,757)

2,700

41,198

Net loss $ (34,207)

$ (34,660)

$ (49,690)

$ (169,537)





















Income per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)























Weighted average shares



















outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted 74,805



74,717

74,763

74,694



PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018















For the six months ended







March 31, 2019

April 1, 2018



Net loss $ (49,690)

$ (169,537)



Write-off of loan fees - prepayment -

12,495



Tax impact - write-off of loan fees-prepayment -

(3,650)



Deferred tax adjustments -

66,855



Adjusted net loss $ (49,690)

$ (93,837)















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Item - Adjusted Net Income











Adjusted net income for the six months ended April 1, 2018 excludes the write-off of loan fees associated with a prepayment against the Company's 2013 Refinancing term loan, as well as deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted net income for the year ended October 1, 2017 excludes Given the one-time nature of these items, management believes excluding them from adjusted net income provides a better indication of year-over-year operating performance.











PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of March 31, 2019, September 30, 2018 and April 1, 2018



















March 31, 2019

September 30, 2018

April 1, 2018 ASSETS









Cash $ 2,372,250

$ 2,674,260

$ 2,377,929 Inventory 278,684

240,004

235,870 Prepaid expenses 233,655

131,856

216,405

Total current assets 2,884,589

3,046,120

2,830,204













Property and equipment, net 6,683,429

6,614,835

6,704,625 Intangible assets, net 1,000

1,400

1,800 Deferred tax asset -

-

93,500 Other assets 12,050

12,050

10,426

Total assets $ 9,581,068

$ 9,674,405

$ 9,640,555













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 26,875

$ 92,237

$ 38,871 Other current liabilities 319,140

219,443

216,255 Current portion of long-term debt, net 199,078

195,198

92,373

Total current liabilities 545,093

506,878

347,499













Long-term debt, net 1,257,665

1,358,027

2,664,285

Total liabilities 1,802,758

1,864,905

3,011,784













Stockholders' equity









Common stock 74,821

74,721

74,721 Capital in excess of par 4,855,516

4,837,116

4,837,116 Treasury stock (3,250)

(3,250)

(3,250) Retained earnings 2,851,223

2,900,913

1,720,184 Total stockholders' equity 7,778,310

7,809,500

6,628,771 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,581,068

$ 9,674,405

$ 9,640,555

