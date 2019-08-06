Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Results

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total net sales for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $2,136,461, an increase of $93,497, compared to $2,042,964 for the prior year third fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2018. Park attendance based net sales increased by $80,310 or 3.9%, and animal sales increased by $13,187.

The Company reported net income of $618,695 for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to reported net income of 629,599 for the prior year third fiscal quarter ended July 1, 2018, resulting in a decrease of $10,904. Excluding one-time items related to the after-tax effect of the tornado damage asset write-offs and cleanup and repair expenses at the Company's Missouri Park, our adjusted net income for third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 would have been $674,739, resulting in a year-over-year improvement of $45,140.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total net sales for the first nine months of the 2019 fiscal year were $4,157,182, an increase of $173,769, compared to $3,983,413 for the first nine months of the 2018 fiscal year. Park attendance based net sales increased by $192,599 or 4.9%, while animal sales decreased by $18,830.

The Company reported net income of $569,005 for the first nine months of the 2019 fiscal year compared to reported net income of $460,062 for the first nine months of the 2018 fiscal year, resulting in an increase of $108,943. Excluding one-time items related to the after-tax effect of the tornado damage asset write-offs and cleanup and repair expenses at the Company's Missouri Park in the 2019 fiscal year, the write-off of deferred loan fees and deferred tax adjustments in the 2018 fiscal year, the Company's adjusted net income for the first nine months of the 2019 fiscal year improved by $89,287. The improvement in the Company's adjusted net income during the first nine months of its 2019 fiscal year is primarily attributable to an increase in attendance based net sales and lower interest expense, largely offset by higher operating and depreciation expenses, as well as lower animal sales and an increase in its adjusted income tax provision.

"We are pleased to report that our attendance based net sales were up nearly 5.0% for the first nine months of our 2019 fiscal year," commented Dale Van Voorhis, Chairman & CEO. "Our attendance has grown 4.3%. We thank our operations teams for their continuing efforts in attaining these results and to our guests for choosing to 'take a ride on the wild side'."

Missouri Park Tornado

On May 21, 2019, the Company's Missouri Park was struck by a tornado and sustained property damage, primarily to the "walk about" area, the more traditional zoo-like section of the park, as well as to several auxiliary buildings. The Missouri Park was closed at the time of this event and no employees were injured.

While a few animals sustained non-life threatening injuries, no animals were killed or escaped. The Company has a pending property insurance claim which it believes will cover a portion of the tornado related repair costs and cleanup expenses. However, since the Company has not received a proposed settlement from its insurance carrier, it has not recorded any insurance proceeds to offset the costs and expenses incurred through June 30, 2019.

"Mike Newman, our Vice President of Safari Operations, and our entire Missouri Park team are to be commended for their handling of this matter," noted Mr. Van Voorhis. "Once the immediate danger had passed, this team worked diligently on cleanup and repairs, and the Missouri Park reopened on May 24, 2019, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Given the circumstances, we count ourselves blessed that there was no loss of life and the property damage was relatively minor."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company had working capital of $2.96 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to working capital of $3.19 million as of July 1, 2018. The Company's debt to equity ratio was 0.17 to 1.0 as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.38 to 1.0 as of July 1, 2018.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates two regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, is available on the Company's website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements; actual results or outcomes could differ materially due to factors including, but not limited to: general market conditions, adverse weather, and industry competition. The Company believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, however it can give no assurances that such expectations will be realized and actual results could differ materially. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. A further description of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

Contact:

Todd R. White

Chief Financial Officer

(706) 663-8744

todd.white@animalsafari.com

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months and Nine Months ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018 Net sales $ 2,116,149

$ 2,035,839

$ 4,104,657

$ 3,912,058 Sale of animals 20,312

7,125

52,525

71,355 Total net sales 2,136,461

2,042,964

4,157,182

3,983,413

















Cost of sales 198,006

213,506

447,968

447,229 Selling, general and administrative 886,002

839,027

2,450,050

2,354,232 Depreciation and amortization 115,199

97,450

345,597

288,850 Tornado damage and expenses, net 70,944

-

70,944

- (Gain) loss on disposal of operating assets, net 15,847

-

15,847

25,303 Income from operations 850,463

892,981

826,776

867,799

















Other income (expense), net 5,843

4,938

21,361

13,792 Write-off of loan fees - prepayment -

-

-

(12,495) Interest expense (18,811)

(52,497)

(57,632)

(152,013) Income before income taxes 837,495

845,422

790,505

717,083

















Income tax provision 218,800

215,823

221,500

257,021 Net income $ 618,695

$ 629,599

$ 569,005

$ 460,062

















Income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

















Weighted average shares















outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted 74,821

74,721

74,782

74,703

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)



For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018



























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

June 30, 2019

July 1, 2018

Net income $ 618,695

$ 629,599

$ 569,005

$ 460,062

Tornado damage and expenses, net 70,944

-

70,944

-

Tax impact - tornado damage and expenses (14,900)

-

(14,900)

-

Write-off of loan fees - prepayment -

-

-

12,495

Tax impact - write-off of loan fees-prepayment -

-

-

(3,650)

Deferred tax adjustments -

-

-

66,855

Adjusted net income $ 674,739

$ 629,599

$ 625,049

$ 535,762



















(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Item - Adjusted Net Income



















Adjusted net income for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2019, excludes tornado damage asset write-offs and cleanup and repair expenses at our Missouri Park. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended July 1, 2018, excludes the write-off of loan fees associated with a prepayment against the Company's 2013 Refinancing term loan, as well as deferred tax adjustments. Given the one-time nature of these items, management believes excluding them from adjusted net income provides a better indication of year-over-year operating performance.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of June 30, 2019, September 30, 2018 and July 1, 2018





























June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

July 1, 2018 ASSETS









Cash $ 3,246,201

$ 2,674,260

$ 3,186,874 Inventory 263,604

240,004

222,058 Prepaid expenses 124,687

131,856

156,771

Total current assets 3,634,492

3,046,120

3,565,703













Property and equipment, net 6,631,447

6,614,835

6,694,802 Intangible assets, net 800

1,400

1,600 Other assets 12,050

12,050

12,050

Total assets $ 10,278,789

$ 9,674,405

$ 10,274,155













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities









Accounts payable $ 57,315

$ 92,237

$ 21,240 Other current liabilities 416,594

219,443

264,417 Current portion of long-term debt, net 201,906

195,198

94,287

Total current liabilities 675,815

506,878

379,944













Long-term debt, net 1,205,969

1,358,027

2,635,841

Total liabilities 1,881,784

1,864,905

3,015,785













Stockholders' equity









Common stock 74,821

74,721

74,721 Capital in excess of par 4,855,516

4,837,116

4,837,116 Treasury stock (3,250)

(3,250)

(3,250) Retained earnings 3,469,918

2,900,913

2,349,783 Total stockholders' equity 8,397,005

7,809,500

7,258,370 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,278,789

$ 9,674,405

$ 10,274,155

