Parks Associates: 25%+ of US Internet Households Have Gigabit Speeds, and More Than 50% Find Skinny Bundles Appealing

International research firm highlights how broadband and multifamily providers expand beyond connectivity for retention and growth at NCTC's The Independent Show, Broadband Communities Summit, and Smart Spaces

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will showcase new consumer research and thought leadership at three upcoming industry events: NCTC's The Independent Show, July 26-29 in Orlando, Florida; Broadband Communities Summit, August 25-27 in Houston, Texas; and Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 15-16 in Dallas/Plano, Texas. The firm's primary consumer and industry research explores how broadband providers are strengthening the customer experience through entertainment, AI, managed Wi-Fi, and value-added services.

Meet our Team at Upcoming Events

Featured research includes key findings from The New Live TV Model: Skinny Bundles, Sports, News, Connected Communities: Wi-Fi, IoT, and Resident Experience, and the new white paper Owning the Broadband Subscriber Experience in the AI Era, sponsored by Plume.

"As broadband providers compete in a more mature market, the customer experience is now a key differentiator," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Consumers expect reliable connectivity, seamless entertainment, proactive support, and digital services that simplify everyday life."

Parks Associates' research reveals several trends shaping the broadband and entertainment markets:

More than 25% of US internet households have gigabit speeds.

91% of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming video service.

More than half of US internet households find skinny bundles appealing.

40% of pay-TV subscribers keep their service for local news and live TV.

56% of US internet households report experiencing at least one tested home internet service problem in the past 90 days.

62% of smart home device owners find AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring appealing.

Owning the Broadband Subscriber Experience in the AI Era, released in partnership with Plume, examines how ISPs can evolve from connectivity providers to experience orchestrators. At the upcoming events, Parks Associates analysts will discuss new strategies to improve customer retention and share insights on streaming, broadband value-added services, managed Wi-Fi, AI-powered customer engagement, and connected communities.

Parks Associates will host the fourth annual Smart Spaces on September 15-16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. The executive event will host industry tech players and multifamily owners/operators and focuses on how connected technologies are improving resident experiences, operations, and property values.

For information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein. Contact Parks Associates to learn more about this research and these upcoming events.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates