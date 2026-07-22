Parks Associates and Plume: Competition for Broadband Driven by Service Quality, Protection, and AI vs. Speed

62% of smart home device owners find AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring appealing

PLANO, Texas and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of NCTC's The Independent Show, Parks Associates and Plume released research that details the shift in broadband competition as providers need to deliver a superior customer experience based on reliability, proactive management, and personalization. As gigabit speeds surpass 25% in the US, broadband providers must refocus beyond speed and on engagement, leveraging advanced AI platforms to account for the unique needs of each subscriber.

Parks Associates research: Problems with Home Internet Services among US Households

The new white paper, Owning the Broadband Subscriber Experience in the AI Era, warns ISPs of risks in ceding the subscriber intelligence layer to device OEMs, satellite providers, and technology platforms. Consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly sensitive to service issues, including outages and poor customer service, while also wanting proactive services that improve reliability, protection, and the overall connected home experience:

56% of US households report at least one home internet service problem in the past 90 days.

62% of smart home device owners find AI-powered cybersecurity monitoring appealing, and 27% are willing to pay at a tested price point.

"Consumers expect providers to deliver reliable connectivity, proactive support, and protection," said Jennifer Kent, SVP & Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "AI enables providers to anticipate problems, personalize service, and create experiences that build long-term loyalty."

The research distinguishes between current AI applications, such as automated network optimization and predictive diagnostics, and the emerging wave of agentic AI, where tools autonomously execute multi-step tasks across the network and care environments. It examines how agentic AI is enabling broadband providers to scale services, maturing from reactive customer support to predictive operations.

Key findings:

Subscribers experiencing poor customer service are 7x times more likely to consider switching providers than those without service issues.

Younger consumers are far less likely to report their internet service as reliable and are significantly more willing to switch providers.

Consumer adoption of AI tools continues to accelerate, creating new network demands and the need for intelligent network management.

Connected households face between 36 and 86 blocked security threats per month on average, with botnet attacks growing 89% year-over-year.

"Subscribers just want their video call to work, their kids to be safe online and their smart lock to respond when they're away from home," said Rebecca Stone, CMO, Plume. "What they can't see is that our platform is blocking up to 86 security threats a month in their home and that botnet attacks grew 89% in a year. Only a platform that learns globally across hundreds of operators and half a billion devices can spot those patterns and act on them before the subscriber ever notices. That is what turns network intelligence into subscriber confidence, and subscriber confidence into lower churn and cost to serve."

The white paper includes a case study with TELUS, which deployed AI-powered journey orchestration to achieve a 91% digital care engagement rate and is projected to prevent more than 500,000 support calls annually.

Download the white paper. Contact Parks Associates for data or for an interview.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. The firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, SMB, and commercial technology ecosystems.

https://www.parksassociates.com.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 500 million connected devices, in 40 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 58 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync® is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com.

Elizabeth Parks

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates