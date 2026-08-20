Parks Associates Announces Advisory Board and Roku Keynote for Ninth Annual Future of Video Executive Conference, November 17-18
News provided byParks Associates
Aug 20, 2026, 08:46 ET
Executives from Comcast, Google, LG Electronics, Verizon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, Sony, DISH & Sling TV, and more shape the conference agenda
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the preliminary agenda, including the opening keynote from Roku, and the advisory board for the ninth annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming, taking place November 17-18, 2026, at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California.
The two-day, intimate executive conference features Parks Associates research from its Streaming Video Tracker and quarterly consumer research across the streaming, pay TV, connected TV, media, broadband, and technology markets. Gil Fuchsberg, President, Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku, will present the opening keynote.
The firm's last research, based on nationwide surveys of US internet households, reveals the following:
- 91% subscribe to streaming services, 71% have a smart TV, and 44% have a streaming media player.
- Roku accounts for 28% of connected TV operating systems.
- 46% of US internet households regularly use FAST services to watch long-form video content.
- Tubi dominates the FAST market followed by the Roku Channel and Pluto TV.
"As streaming enters a new phase of maturity, competition, and consolidation, industry priorities and value have shifted," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Future of Video is the best forum to network, learn, and join the industry leaders in media and entertainment."
- JP Abello, Director, Product Management – Strategic Planning & Development, Comcast
- Jerome Adams, VP, Digital Platforms & Partnerships Marketing & Creative Services, TV One
- Josh Arensberg, CTO, Media & Entertainment, Verizon
- Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo
- Carolyn Bisson, Executive Director, Research, WB Global Insights & Analytics, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Spence Bovee, Managing Director, Siganaka Media Group
- Shane Cannon, President and Founder, Vidgo
- Hollie Choi, President & CEO, OTT.X
- Nick Colsey, VP, Sony
- Jill Goldfarb, SVP, Streaming TV, Trusted Media Brands
- Philippe Guelton, Global President, Canela Media
- Samuel Harowitz, SVP, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi
- Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak
- Mike Levy, SVP, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports
- Johnny Miles, SVP, Content Distribution and Strategy, FEVA TV
- Marc Rashba, President, StreamingMethod LLC
- Liz Riemersma, VP, Strategy & Business Development & International, DISH & Sling TV
- Inderpreet Sandhu, Global Head, CTV Partner Development & Growth, Google Ad Manager
- Lori Schwartz, CEO & Principal, StoryTech
- Vipul Sharma, Head of TV, Sports, and Music Content Business Development, LG Electronics
Future of Video sponsors include Adeia, InterDigital, OTT.X, and TheDesk.net.
Call for Papers is open. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.
About Future of Video: Business of Streaming
Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.
Parks Associates will host the ninth annual Future of Video at the Marina del Ray Marriott in California, November 17-18. www.futureofvideo.us
Media Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
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