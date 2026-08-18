Parks Associates: Solar Adoption at 7% in the US Market; 80% of Solar Owners Motivated to Purchase by Savings

Virtual Smart Energy Summit session "The Connected Grid: Empowering Consumers, Platforms, and Providers" highlights AI, automation, and changing consumer energy behaviors

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host "The Connected Grid: Empowering Consumers, Platforms, and Providers" on Thursday, August 20, a complimentary virtual session, as part of the 17th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. The firm's latest research shows solar adoption at 7% of US internet households. Familiarity with rooftop solar is growing among US households, and 80% of solar owners cite savings on electricity bills as a motivation for adopting solar.

Parks Associates: Rooftop Solar in the US Smart Energy Summit logo

The Smart Energy Summit virtual session features a research presentation, followed by interactive keynote and panel sessions, starting at 12 PM CT on August 20. The discussion will highlight how smart home technologies, automation, and generative AI are changing the ways consumers understand and manage their energy use while also creating new opportunities for utilities and technology providers to engage these households.

"Consumers expect connected home solutions to deliver convenience, savings, and greater control," said Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates. "AI and automation have the potential to make increasingly complex energy decisions more accessible to consumers while helping align household needs with the needs of the grid."

Session speakers:

Chris Cashen , Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Home

, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Home Orrin Charm , Systems Architect, Charm & Imagination

, Systems Architect, Charm & Imagination Bri Dothager , Business Development Manager, COPELAND Electronics & Controls

, Business Development Manager, COPELAND Electronics & Controls David Katz , President, Sustainable Resources Management Inc.

, President, Sustainable Resources Management Inc. Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates

Holcomb will highlight Parks Associates' latest research:

28% of US internet households report high familiarity with rooftop solar, nearly doubling from 2023.

High intent to purchase solar panels reached 9% in Q4 2025, up from 6% in Q4 2023.

80% of solar owners cite savings on electricity bills as a motivation for adopting solar.

61% of solar-plus-battery owners use their battery to power their home four or more days per week.

Smart Energy Summit is sponsored by SkyBell; Carrier; Silicon Labs; Vivint, an NRG Company; Johnson Controls; and the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative.

Smart Energy Summit virtual sessions are free to attend. To request additional research data or an interview with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 17th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the rising demand for energy, accelerated by the growth of data centers and AI, and its impact on energy management, renewable adoption, and grid modernization. Research firm Parks Associates hosts Smart Energy Summit as a unique industry event where executives and leaders from energy, smart home, and technology industries explore strategies and partnerships critical to the energy transition.

Smart Energy Summit is hosted virtually in 2026. Supported by Parks Associates' consumer and industry research, the sessions provide key insights into market trends and the path forward for utilities, technology providers, and consumer brands.

Follow #SmartEnergy26 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates