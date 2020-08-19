Parks Coffee Launches E-Commerce Site in Celebration of Roastery's Upcoming 2-year Anniversary

Parks Coffee has been an industry leader in office coffee service since its founding in 1986. In 2004, Parks Coffee began roasting their own coffee – sourcing beans from farms all around the world to perfect their cup. The specialty grade coffee is roasted and packaged at the flagship Parks Roastery and Café in Carrollton, TX.

"Thinking back to where this started - our family garage - to now shipping coffee anywhere in America is a proud moment for us," Randy Parks, Founder of Parks Coffee. "Our team works hard to create top quality coffee at competitive prices, and we're excited to provide a cup of coffee that people enjoy."

"Our commercial clients have been asking about getting Parks Coffee at home for years," says Scott Parks, Marketing Director. "With more people working from home due to Covid-19, we feel this subscription launch couldn't have come at a better time. Our office customers are excited to receive the same quality and freshness delivered to their homes."

For more information, visit parkscoffee.com/store. You can also take a tour of the roastery to see the coffee-making process, with precautions taken for Covid-19.

About Parks Coffee

Parks Coffee was founded in 1984 by Randy Parks in the garage of his Carrollton, TX home. After many years of hard work and dedication by he and his wife Debbie, they have grown Parks Coffee into 13 markets across the Southwest, spanning from Dallas to Los Angeles with over 15,000 customers. Through our sourcing relationships, we are proud to support the Seeds of Progress Foundation, and Parks Coffee has been a long supporter of local Carrollton non-profit Metrocrest Services. All corrugated shipping cases use 100% recycled material. Follow their story on Instagram or Facebook.

