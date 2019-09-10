Parks Hospitality Group Recognized with 2018 Hilton Legacy Award

"Parks' strategy has always been to develop beautiful, legacy-quality assets in thriving communities," said Shaunak Patel, President of Parks Hospitality Group. "We are honored to be recognized by Hilton for doing just that in downtown Greenville, SC. It is a testament to our process, and most importantly, our incredible people."

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

To see the full list of Hilton's 2018 Legacy Award winners click here.

For more information about Parks Hospitality Group please visit http://www.parkshotels.com.

Parks Hospitality Group is an award-winning, boutique hotel development and management company. Founded in 1998, Parks has partnered with Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt to develop 13 hotels totaling 1,300 rooms. As of this year, the company currently owns and manages 10 hotels in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee with 3 more under active development and several more in planning. Parks is driven by nearly 400 extraordinary associates that share the relentless pursuit of hospitality excellence. For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

