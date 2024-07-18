Parks Project and Red Hot Chili Peppers Unite for Exclusive Yosemite-Inspired Capsule Collection Supporting NatureBridge

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Project is excited to announce a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the legendary rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers. This unique collection features designs inspired by the breathtaking beauty of Yosemite National Park and the legendary album Californication, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Parks Project is excited to announce a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Post this RHCP x Parks Project Yosemite Collection

The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Parks Project collection includes three distinctive pieces: a t-shirt, a crew neck sweatshirt, and a blanket. Each item combines elements from the Californication album and music video with the natural splendor and wildlife of Yosemite, reflecting the band's deep connection to the national park and their desire to see it preserved.

In line with our mission to "Leave It Better," Parks Project and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are proud to support NatureBridge (naturebridge.org) through this collaboration. This donation will allow NatureBridge to provide need-based scholarships, giving students who face barriers in having outdoor experiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonder and adventure of Yosemite through outdoor education programs.

Jack Gray, President of Parks Project, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on this special collection. The designs, inspired by the stunning landscapes of Yosemite and the band's boundary-pushing artistic style, perfectly align with our mission to promote conservation and inspire a love for the outdoors. Together, we hope to make a significant impact by supporting NatureBridge and providing opportunities for kids to connect with nature and learn about the importance of preserving our national parks."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a long-standing relationship with Yosemite and other national parks, frequently visiting and drawing inspiration from these natural wonders. Their commitment to environmental conservation is reflected in this collaboration, making it a meaningful partnership that resonates with both the band and Parks Project.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Parks Project collection will be available for purchase starting Monday, July 22 exclusively on the Parks Project website. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of music and conservation history while supporting a great cause.

For more information, please visit parksproject.us or contact Taryn Olsen, [email protected].

About Parks Project Parks Project, a certified B Corp, is dedicated to being better stewards of the planet and making a positive impact on our world, one park project at a time. Established in 2014, Parks Project is a lifestyle brand that is here to inspire the next generation of park conservationists by bringing the spirit of the National Parks into your daily adventures. We've donated over $2.6 million to fund projects in national, state, and local parks. For more information, visit ParksProject.us and @ParksProject .

About Red Hot Chili Peppers Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1983. Known for their eclectic music style, which fuses rock with elements of funk, punk rock, and psychedelic rock, the band has sold over 80 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including six Grammy Awards.

About NatureBridge NatureBridge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting young people to the wonder and science of the natural world. Through environmental science programs in Yosemite National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Olympic National Park, and Prince William Forest, NatureBridge inspires a personal connection to nature and empowers students to become environmental stewards. For more information, visit: naturebridge.org .

SOURCE Parks Project