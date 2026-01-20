Parks' Waterproofing Named 2026 Top Client Rated Western North Carolina Contractor by Find Local Company

With over 40 years of industry experience, Parks' Waterproofing has earned a 5-star reputation backed by outstanding client reviews and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Led by owner Jody Parks, the licensed North Carolina general contractor offers patented, lifetime-guaranteed waterproofing solutions for homeowners throughout Winston-Salem, Hickory, Wilkesboro, and the surrounding Western North Carolina region.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks' Waterproofing, a trusted basement and foundation waterproofing contractor serving Western North Carolina, has been named a 2026 Top Client Rated Contractor by Find Local Company. This recognition celebrates the company's longstanding commitment to exceptional workmanship, honest service, and a customer-first philosophy that has earned the trust of homeowners throughout the region.

Since establishing the business, owner Jody Parks has built an outstanding reputation throughout Western North Carolina and the Piedmont Triad. The company's client-centered approach emphasizes honest assessments, transparent pricing, and delivering permanent solutions rather than temporary fixes. This philosophy has earned Parks' Waterproofing a perfect 5-star rating supported by enthusiastic client reviews, with homeowners consistently praising the team's professionalism, integrity, and willingness to recommend simple, cost-effective solutions when expensive systems are not needed.

Under the leadership of Jody Parks, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including basement waterproofing, foundation repairs, French drain installation, crawlspace encapsulation and vapor barriers, custom drainage systems, grading repairs, seamless gutter installation and replacement, structural repairs, masonry, retaining walls, hardscaping, and custom dehumidification systems. As a licensed North Carolina General Contractor (License #101085), Parks' Waterproofing meets the highest standards of professionalism and regulatory compliance.

Parks' Waterproofing distinguishes itself through its patented Parks' Free-Flowing Waterproofing System, which provides multi-layered protection designed to permanently eliminate basement and foundation water problems. Unlike interior systems that rely on pumps and electricity, the company offers maintenance-free exterior solutions in most cases, ensuring homeowners are not dependent on equipment that can fail during storms when protection is needed most. Every system installation is backed by a lifetime warranty and endorsed by structural engineers and building inspectors.

"Our goal has always been to help our customers by solving problems the right way, not just to sell a job," says Jody Parks, owner of Parks' Waterproofing. "When a homeowner calls us worried about their basement, I personally come out to evaluate the situation. Sometimes the fix is simple, inexpensive, and can be completed by the owner. Other times it requires a comprehensive solution. Either way, I'm going to tell them exactly what they need—nothing more, nothing less. That's why our clients trust us and why they refer their neighbors."

Client reviews reflect the company's commitment to excellence. Homeowners describe Jody and his team as honest, professional, and experienced, with one reviewer noting that Jody saved them a significant amount of money by accurately diagnosing their wet basement issue as simply undersized gutters rather than recommending unnecessary waterproofing work. Others praise the meticulous attention to detail, clear communication throughout the project, and the high quality of finished work, with many describing their experiences as transformative for their homes.

Parks' Waterproofing is a licensed general contractor based in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, specializing in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, drainage solutions, and related services. Founded by Jody Parks, who has over 40 years of experience in the foundation industry, the company is known for its patented Parks' Free-Flowing Waterproofing System and lifetime warranty on installations. Parks' Waterproofing maintains a perfect 5-star client rating and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company is the only waterproofing contractor in North Carolina offering maintenance-free solutions in 99% of projects while maintaining structural integrity and code compliance. Parks' Waterproofing serves homeowners throughout Western North Carolina, including Winston-Salem, Hickory, Wilkesboro, Lenoir, Mount Airy, and surrounding communities.

Parks' Waterproofing is located at 5287 Speedway Rd, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (336) 927-3504 or visit www.parkswaterproofing.com.

