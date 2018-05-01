ParkServe Database and Interactive Mapping Website Unveiled by The Trust for Public Land

The ParkServe site lets users measure who does and does not have access to a park within a 10-minute walk and to pinpoint exactly where new parks are most needed. The website's powerful analytics give city planners tools to guide park improvements while providing residents with information to advocate for parks and hold their leaders accountable.

"Today, more than 100 million people in communities across America don't have a park within a 10-minute walk of home—and that's 100 million too many," said Diane Regas, President and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "Park Serve will help us address this challenge, so every person in America can experience the countless benefits of having a park close to home."

Visit www.ParkServe.TPL.org, enter the name of a city, and the website automatically generates detailed information about the local park system, including:

Total number and location of all parks within city limits

Percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park and how that percentage compares to the national average

Customizable, printable, and shareable GIS-generated maps that residents can use to advocate for effective park investments

In addition to reporting data at the citywide level for 14,000 municipalities, www.ParkServe.TPL.org lets users sort information by demographic factors, such as income, ethnicity, and age. This deep analysis helps measure local park equity and identifies ways to fix inequities.

"The ParkServe data platform takes the guesswork out of planning where to put a park," said Breece Robertson, The Trust for Public Land's Geographic Information System director. "It tells mayors and recreation departments, 'To serve the most people in need, build a park right here.'"

www.ParkServe.TPL.org also includes a "ParkEvaluator"™ tool, which allows users to create virtual parks on city maps and see how the added green space would change park access and equity metrics. Urban planners can use the simulation tool to guide park planning.

"The City of Tacoma and its independent parks agency, Metro Parks Tacoma, share the goal of ensuring that our residents have a park or natural area within a 10-minute walk of their homes," Mayor Victoria Woodards said of Washington State's third-largest city. "The Trust for Public Land has provided a remarkable resource with the ParkServe platform that will be a valuable tool for cities across the country. ParkServe will provide valuable data to ensure that community leaders prioritize investments in quality parks and open spaces where they are needed most."

"ParkServe spreads The Trust for Public Land's important work of data-driven park advocacy to many more cities across the nation," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "Through this online tool, citizens and communities quickly see where parks are needed. I believe access to nature is a human right and not a privilege. It has been shown to have a positive effect on mental and physical well-being." Esri provided technical support to The Trust for Public Land to help create the platform.

Research shows that high quality parks make cities healthier in nearly every way. Proximity to parks increases physical activity levels among children and adults, reducing risk for obesity, diabetes, and other serious health conditions. Parks also help clean the air, mitigate the risk of storm damage, increase community cohesion, and contribute to economic growth.

Generous support for the ParkServe database has been provided by The JPB Foundation.

For more information, visit www.ParkServe.TPL.org and join the discussion on Twitter @TPL_org, #ParkServe #10minwalk.

About The Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live within a 10-minute walk of a Trust for Public Land park, garden, or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkserve-database-and-interactive-mapping-website-unveiled-by-the-trust-for-public-land-300640288.html

SOURCE The Trust For Public Land

Related Links

http://www.tpl.org

