Parkson Corporation Acquires Assets of Pulsed Hydraulics Inc.

The combination of class-leading mixing technology with Parkson's proven execution and service capabilities creates a powerful offering for both municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets. This partnership brings together innovation and reliability to deliver results across the full spectrum of applications.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkson Corporation, an Axel Johnson Inc. business, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of Pulsed Hydraulics Inc. (PHi™), an innovative provider of energy-efficient mixing technologies serving municipal, industrial, and potable water applications.

PHi - Pulsed Hydraulics Inc. (A Parkson brand)

Founded on the strength of its patented Hydro-Pulse™ mixing system, PHi has established itself as a trusted leader in providing highly reliable, low-maintenance, and energy-saving solutions across a broad range of applications including anoxic and aeration basins, lift stations, chemical and sludge mixing, potable water storage, and more. The Hydro-Pulse design, which eliminates in-tank moving parts, reduces energy consumption, simplifies maintenance, and delivers superior performance in challenging environments, has been adopted by utilities and industrial operators across North America.

"This acquisition combines the strength of PHi's Hydro-Pulse technology with Parkson's unmatched customer support before, during, and after the sale," said Michael Hill, CEO of Parkson Corporation. "It's a winning combination that allows us to deliver innovative solutions backed by the guidance, expertise, and service our customers count on at every stage of their journey."

"Joining forces with Parkson allows us to bring the Hydro-Pulse technology to a wider audience while ensuring our customers continue to receive the support and service they've come to expect," said Kris Drewry, President of Pulse Hydraulics Inc., "Parkson's scale and resources make them the ideal partner to carry our mission forward."

With this asset purchase, Parkson continues to expand its portfolio of water and wastewater treatment technologies, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer success, and long-term sustainability.

For further information, please visit www.parkson.com or www.phiwater.com.

About Parkson Corporation:

Parkson Corporation, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Birmingham, AL and Kansas City, KS, is a supplier of equipment and solutions for potable water, process water, industrial and municipal wastewater applications. Parkson designs, engineers, assembles, and manufactures the products it sells into the municipal wastewater and industrial wastewater segments. The company was founded in 1960 and has been owned by Axel Johnson Inc. since 1967.

