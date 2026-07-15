Parkspring Multifamily Celebrates Grand Opening of The Lucille Waco

372-Unit Class A Community Welcomes First Residents, Ribbon Cutting Set for August 17

WACO, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkspring Multifamily will be celebrating the grand opening of The Lucille Waco, a 372-unit Class A garden-style apartment community located at 2221 Creekview Drive within the Cottonwood Creek master-planned development. The community is set to welcome its first residents in July 2026, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2026, at 4 p.m. The event is being coordinated in partnership with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Lucille Waco Leasing Center Cottonwood Creek Club Lounge

The opening marks a significant milestone for Parkspring, a Texas-based multifamily developer, and adds a new residential option to one of Waco's most active mixed-use corridors — already home to Topgolf, Cinemark, and Main Event.

"Waco is seeing real momentum, and we're proud to contribute to that growth with a community built around working families and young professionals," said Geoff Simpson, co-founder of Parkspring Multifamily. "From the day we broke ground, the Waco community has been welcoming and engaged. Celebrating this opening alongside Mayor Holmes and the Greater Waco Chamber is exactly the kind of partnership we were hoping for."

The Lucille Waco offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 754 to 1,028 square feet. Each residence features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-vinyl plank flooring, full-size washers and dryers, smart-home technology, and large private yards in select units.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse with kitchen, coffee bar, pool table, multi-sport/golf simulator, and televisions; a business center with private conference rooms and co-working spaces; a resort-style pool with tanning ledges; a fully equipped athletic club; outdoor kitchen areas; and an on-site dog park. Additional features include electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour package lockers, controlled-access parking, and private garages.

"At Parkspring, our goal has always been to create housing that delivers lasting value to residents and the broader community," said Matthew Stewart, co-founder of Parkspring Multifamily. "The Lucille Waco is the result of years of disciplined planning, strong partnerships, and a genuine belief in Waco's positive trajectory. Seeing residents move in and celebrating that milestone with the city is meaningful for everyone who helped bring this community to life."

The Lucille Waco is managed by Greystar, one of the nation's leading multifamily operators. Prospective residents can learn more and schedule a tour at LucilleWaco.com.

Located along the I-35 corridor between Dallas and Austin, Waco has seen 2.1% annual population growth since 2010 and 18.4% job growth since 2014. Major employers including Baylor University, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and Amazon continue to drive housing demand across the market. The Lucille Waco was designed to serve local professionals, families, medical employees, educators, and Baylor affiliates seeking Class A housing with convenient access to employment centers, retail, and community amenities.

The development team for The Lucille Waco includes:

General contractor: OHT Partners

OHT Partners Architect: EDI International

EDI International Civil engineer: Pape-Dawson Engineers

Pape-Dawson Engineers Structural engineer: PVE LLC

PVE LLC Mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer: Jordan & Skala Engineers

Jordan & Skala Engineers Interior design: Ellie Aiello Interiors

Ellie Aiello Interiors Landscape architect: EDI International

About Parkspring Multifamily Parkspring Multifamily is a vertically integrated multifamily investment company headquartered in Austin, Texas, with regional offices in Houston and Scottsdale. The firm focuses on ground-up Class A development in high-growth Texas markets. Parkspring communities are branded as The Lucille. For more information, visit ParkspringMultifamily.com.

SOURCE Parkspring Multifamily