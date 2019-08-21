Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.12 per share, payable September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 6, 2019. The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 20, 2019.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 20 branches and 4 loan production offices.

