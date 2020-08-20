Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

FLOYD, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.13 per share, payable September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 18, 2020.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 24 branches and 2 loan production offices.

