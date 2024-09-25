Parkway Celebrates 1st Anniversary With 1st Place People's Choice Award For Best Dispensary Central Illinois

TILTON, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, September 28th, Parkway Dispensary , a local retail cannabis dispensary operated by Illinois social equity pioneers, The 1937 Group , will be celebrating its 1st anniversary along with recently being awarded the 1st Place People's Choice Award for Best Dispensary Central Illinois by lauded media group, The News-Gazette .

Parkway Dispensary Voted #1 Cannabis Dispensary in Central IL.

Open to the public (ages 21+) from 2-8 pm, the celebration at 2 Donna Drive, Tilton, IL, on Saturday will encompass the passionate support of the community and local craft and independent brands that set Parkway up to earn the title of 1st Place People's Choice for 2024. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, games/prizes, food and drinks, as well as on-site consumption.

Parkway's 1-year event on September 28th is not just an anniversary party for the dispensary and adjacent eatery/lounge, Molly's Joint. The event will also serve as a stacked brand showcase of the local, craft, and independent cultivators, producers, and processors that have helped the dispensary find success over the last year. With over 42 brands involved, this is truly a family affair.

Larry Leggett, The 1937 Group's Marketing Director, said "Saturday feels like the culmination of a lot more than a year of passionate hard work. I couldn't be more proud of the team we have and the trust we've built in the community over the past year. It feels almost unreal to receive 1st place for anything when our goal has always been to support the locals and curate the best lab-tested brands."

Event sponsors include Molly's Joint, Kush League, Old Pal, Bloom, Lobo, Cookies, Galaxy Labs, &Shine, Enliven, Legacy, Rythm, Smokiez, Wyld, Kanha, 93 Boyz, Rove, Fig Farms, Verano, and many more.

Ambrose Jackson, The 1937 Group Co-Founder and Parkway Dispensary Co-Owner, added further comment saying, "To win the People's Choice for Central Illinois is amazing, to say the least, when we've only ever kept our heads down and given the people what they deserve—clean, quality products and indelible customer service."

Concluding, Ambrose added, "I invite everyone to come out to our event this weekend, bring a friend, and experience what sets us apart from any other shop in Illinois. Beyond the best products and knowledgeable budtenders around, we like everyone to feel like family here. If you've ever stopped by our shop I urge you to pull up so we can show our appreciation. We would be nowhere without the local community, and I can't thank you all enough."

Join Parkway Dispensary and Molly's Joint on Saturday, September 28th, for an anniversary event that's guaranteed to be unforgettable.

Media Contact:

Mark Flores

[email protected]

SOURCE The 1937 Group