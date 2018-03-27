Parkwhiz Named 'Official Parking App' Of Boston Red Sox

"We know parking is really a means to an end – the thing you have to do before watching the Red Sox win," says Dan Roarty, president and COO of ParkWhiz. "By creating a way to easily find and reserve parking, ParkWhiz can help fans save time, effort and money that would be better spent enjoying the game."

"There are many advantages to having a ballpark in an urban setting but parking can certainly be a challenge," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "We are pleased to partner with ParkWhiz to ease the strain of finding a parking space before a game or event at Fenway Park. This is a service our fans will find useful and convenient."

Fans attending events and games at Fenway Park will have the option to reserve and pay for parking through the ParkWhiz mobile app or through Fenway Park's website. A leader in event parking, ParkWhiz has been helping fans get to venues across the country since 2007 and can save fans up to 50 percent off standard parking rates.

About ParkWhiz

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find and book parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation. ParkWhiz has built partnerships with brands including Ford, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and others. The company operates two consumer-facing brands of its own—ParkWhiz and BestParking—available for Apple, Android and Amazon Alexa. ParkWhiz has parked over seven million vehicles and is operational in over 190 cities in North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

