ParkWhiz Solves The Last Mile Of Mobility With Launch Of The Arrive Network

ParkWhiz has already begun adding drive-up mobile access to hundreds of its network locations in select North American cities. Additionally, the company is deploying wireless and Bluetooth technology in select Chicago parking garages with its partner TIBA, through its ParkBlue product. The first of many partnerships, ParkWhiz plans to roll the technology out to thousands of parking locations over the next year.

"This is a huge step forward in connected mobility. Our reservation-based experience already reaches 40 million customers through our apps and partners like Ford, Ticketmaster and Groupon. The Arrive Network will allow consumers to park at will across an expansive network of locations by simply driving up and having the gate lift. It's a game changer for consumers, operators and fleets. No more tickets, vouchers or expense reports," said Yona Shtern, CEO and Executive Chairman of ParkWhiz. "We are excited to collaborate with industry-leaders like TIBA to make friction-free parking a reality."

"We're pleased to be working with ParkWhiz to bring ParkBlue, our innovative new cloud-based parking and access management solution, to the United States and Canada. TIBA's substantial install base, together with ParkWhiz's massive consumer reach to drivers through its distribution network and our deep collaboration on the technology side will create simple, fast and delightful parking experiences for millions of customers," said Moshe David, CEO of TIBA.

ParkWhiz has led the industry in innovative parking solutions since 2007. It has helped millions of people save time, stress and money, offering drivers up to 50 percent off standard drive-up rates.

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find, book and pay for parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation, including Ford, Ticketmaster / Live Nation, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and many others. The company also operates two consumer-facing brands of its own—ParkWhiz and BestParking—available for Apple, Android and Amazon Alexa. ParkWhiz also powers the Arrive Network which provides friction-free access to parking lots in select markets. ParkWhiz has parked millions of vehicles and is operational in over 230 cities across North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

TIBA provides innovative solutions for the parking market, resulting in reliable, user-friendly products that lower the price of initial acquisition and the cost of ongoing operation. With extensive global experience, TIBA's robust, scalable architecture enables parking operators to keep pace with the latest trends in centralized operations, automated smart facilities, web reservations and mobile payments. TIBA's flexible solutions allows parking operators to be IoT-connected and leverage big data to increase their revenue. TIBA serves parking operators and owners globally, across diverse industries such as hotels & hospitality, airports, universities, shopping centers, hospitals & medical centers, and local, state & federal governments. For more information visit www.tibaparking.com.

