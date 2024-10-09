Parlance Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program -- to Help Health Systems Save Money by Digitizing the Voice Channel

Healthcare consumers use the phone more than any other channel — improve self-service and increase agent efficiency by automating routine calls, patient verification, appointment scheduling, and FAQs

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlance, a provider of conversational AI solutions for health systems, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare. The Parlance IVA (intelligent virtual assistant) enables healthcare consumers to easily connect to the people, information, and services they need by using their voice, no matter the volume of patient demand. By seamlessly integrating with athenaOne, Parlance manages a wide array of call interactions, streamlining workflows and enhancing patient satisfaction without overloading human agents.

By automating routine phone transactions, the Parlance IVA delivers immediate ROI to health systems. Post this By automating routine transactions, the Parlance IVA delivers immediate ROI, with noticeable improvements seen in as little as 30 days. This solution dramatically reduces call handling times—saving anywhere from 15 seconds to several minutes per interaction—leading to thousands of hours of labor saved each month. The Parlance IVA serves as a vital lifeline for healthcare contact centers as well as healthcare consumers. Parlance is in the athenaOne marketplace. Automating appointment scheduling with the Parlance IVA (intelligent virtual assistant) saves money and improves operations for healthcare organizations. Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed by call volume, receiving more appointment requests than they have agents to handle them. This impacts the patient and agent experience. Conversational AI improves patient navigation and scheduling, and removes barriers to access.

"For over 25 years, Parlance has been a leader in the healthcare IT space. By delivering automation to the voice channel, we improve operational efficiency and save money for healthcare organizations that range in size from single specialty offices to multidisciplinary health systems with billions in total revenue," said Joseph Maxwell, CEO of Parlance. "Parlance delivers instant ROI for hundreds of health systems across the United States. We also benefit athenaOne users by automating a large variety of call interactions, improving both the patient and agent experience."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Parlance joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

Over 70% of patients and caregivers still use the phone as their dominant channel preference. Integrating the Parlance IVA into health system operations enables callers to speak in their natural voices to accomplish what they need, simplifying the process for patients regardless of their digital proficiency. The Parlance IVA handles many routine tasks, including autonomously creating patient cases in athenaOne. Digitizing the voice channel reduces call handling times—saving 15 seconds to several minutes per interaction—which translates into thousands of hours of labor saved each month for mid-sized health systems. This optimization allows your agents to focus on more complex tasks, improving both efficiency and patient satisfaction.

To learn more about the Parlance intelligent virtual assistant, and how it integrates with athenaOne to improve hospital and clinic operations, please visit the Parlance product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Parlance

Parlance improves patient navigation and removes barriers to access. Our solutions enable hospitals and clinics to deliver highly personalized service and perform tasks faster and with higher accuracy. Implementing pragmatic, affordable conversational AI to automate routine transactions generates ROI for most healthcare organizations in as little as 30 days. This 'low-customer-effort' approach to self-service drives customer loyalty and prevents unnecessary revenue leakage. It's a win for patients and a win for the business.

As a managed service, Parlance combines cutting-edge technology with a team of tenured professionals who ensure seamless implementation and performance. Our experts, with over 25 years of dedication to voice technology solutions and healthcare IT:

Improve operational efficiency

Support universal access to care

Enable agents to work at the top of their skillsets

Mitigate the impact of workforce shortages

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

