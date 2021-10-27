Parley Pro Adopts oneNDA to Increase Legal Department Efficiency Through Standardization

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal teams spend an astonishing number of hours working on NDAs with little added value. Parley Pro, a leading innovator in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) technology, is incorporating the oneNDA template into its CLM platform as an option to make it easier for legal departments to increase their efficiency significantly.

Leading law firms and in-house lawyers worldwide collaborated in an extensive drafting process to develop the oneNDA template. oneNDA is a globally standardized NDA that any organization can freely use.

"It's a huge relief to complete an NDA in 2 minutes rather than two days, two weeks, or longer," says Olga V. Mack, CEO of Parley Pro. "We're so excited for our clients to experience the same satisfaction. oneNDA moves Parley Pro users another step closer to complete contract automation across the entire organization, further enhancing the value of their investment."

oneNDA co-founder Roisin Noonan points out, "Of every ten documents lawyers review, more than six are NDAs. Yet, most NDAs say the same thing in different words, and less than 1% of NDAs are litigated. It just makes sense to eliminate the rudimentary, unnecessary, unrewarding work and use oneNDA for basic, procurement-style contracts."

Standardization is a crucial strategy for streamlining transactions and handling increasing workloads in today's competitive landscape. "oneNDA will help Parley Pro users focus their limited resources to achieve much greater impact," Mack says.

"The days of 10-page NDAs are over," says oneNDA co-founder Electra Japonas. "When we all agree to use the same NDA, lawyers avoid pointless negotiations, professionals accelerate commercial deals, and companies save money."

About Parley Pro

Organizations of all sizes use Parley Pro to automate contract management processes and negotiate faster. Parley Pro empowers business leaders to unlock the hidden value in every contract with best-in-class contract automation, workflow, and collaboration tools. Visit Parley Pro to see how you can provide better contract management and negotiation experiences for your team.

About oneNDA

Co-founders Electra Japonas and Roisin Noonan launched the oneNDA project on February 15, 2021. The oneNDA template now has over 6,000 downloads and 300+ adopters in 54 countries, including some of the world's largest and most innovative companies.

