Parley Pro Named 2020 Cool Vendor in Contract Lifecycle Management by Gartner

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parley Pro, an innovator in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) technology, was designated as a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in its 2020 Cool Vendors in Contract Lifecycle Management & Advanced Contract Analytics report.

Parley Pro is a secure cloud-based solution for more efficient contract negotiations and more predictable contract management processes. Best-in-class automation and workflow tools improve transparency and accelerate the contract cycle to save time and money.

"As a team of legal geeks and technology nerds, we're excited to be named a Cool Vendor," says Olga V. Mack, CEO of Parley Pro. "We feel this confirms that we are pioneering a uniquely reliable way for organizations to control their contract processes end-to-end and handle increasingly sophisticated contract issues more effectively."

Parley Pro is built to optimize real-time contract collaboration, allowing negotiators to resolve key issues, build trust, and find consensus faster working online in the same document simultaneously. Its features include interactive dashboards that track KPIs and provide full visibility into contract portfolios to help companies make smarter data-driven decisions.

Gartner customers can access the October 12, 2020, Gartner Cool Vendors in CLM & Contract Analytics report authored by Patrick Connaughton, Mark Sillanpaa & Kaitlynn Sommers here .

Organizations of all sizes use Parley Pro to automate contract management processes and negotiate better contracts faster. Parley Pro empowers business leaders to build fluid relationships and unlock the hidden value in every contract. Visit Parley Pro to see how you can provide better contract management and negotiation experiences for your team.

