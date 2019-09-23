Parley Pro Names Olga V. Mack President, CEO and Chairperson

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parley Pro today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Olga V. Mack as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Olga is an award-winning general counsel, experienced corporate board director, and women's advocate. She most recently served as Vice President of Strategy at Quantstamp, the first decentralized security auditing blockchain platform.

"Parley Pro has taken a leadership position in the contract lifecycle management market as the only real-time and truly collaborative product. We have experienced tremendous success, growing over 300 percent in the last year alone, and Olga is the perfect person to take the helm and lead our company into its next phase," said Lilian Caldeira, Parley Pro's co-founder, who is stepping down as CEO and has been named Chief Product Officer. Caldeira will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"As the speed of business is ever increasing, many organizations are still using Word documents and email, managing multiple versions, or have software requiring documents to be checked in and out individually. Not only does Parley Pro allow modern organizations to contract at the speed of business, but it also provides unprecedented security around and transparency into your contracts," said Mack. "I am extremely excited to be at the forefront of legal tech and to help bring contracting out of the dark ages," Mack added.

With Parley Pro's unique real time, online, and collaborative review and negotiation capabilities, all stakeholders can edit, comment and review documents simultaneously leaving an audit trail of all activities within the document. This allows multiple discussions among multiple stakeholders to take place in real time, decreasing review and negotiation times by at least 40 percent. The result is contracts that are strategic digital assets.

Olga previously worked at Visa, ClearSlide, Zoosk, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Yahoo. She is a weekly columnist at Above the Law, a Corporate Social Responsibility fellow at Berkeley Law, and a CodeX fellow at Stanford University.

Parley Pro helps businesses get more from their contracts by transforming them into strategic, digital assets -- giving them the tools to create, negotiate, manage, automate, and optimize contracts to streamline business objectives, maximize revenue and reduce risk.

