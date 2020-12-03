Parley Pro Names Stephen Bower Vice President of Customer Success

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parley Pro announced today the hiring of Stephen Bower as Vice President of Customer Success. Stephen brings over 30+ years of Software industry experience with extensive experience building and scaling Customer Success teams. Stephen most recently served as Vice President of Customer Success at Concord.

"Parley Pro has taken a leadership position in the contract lifecycle management market as the only real-time and truly collaborative product. We have experienced tremendous success. Stephen is the perfect person to scale our Customer Success program to ensure we deliver tremendous value to those customers who have put great trust in us," said Olga V. Mack, Parley Pro's CEO and Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

"While it is true that contracts are legal documents, they are in fact much more than that. Contracts bind together every business process that allows organizations to operate efficiently at speed. Yet, the way many organizations manage these key assets are manual in nature with data and insights being siloed or buried. Not only does Parley Pro allow modern organizations to contract at the speed of business, it provides unprecedented value around and transparency into your contracts," said Bower. "I am extremely excited to be in a position to help organizations accelerate this transformation and realize phenomenal value found in these key assets," Bower added.

With Parley Pro's unique real time, online, and collaborative review and negotiation capabilities, all stakeholders can edit, comment, and review documents simultaneously leaving an audit trail of all activities within the document. This allows multiple discussions among multiple stakeholders to take place in real time, decreasing review and negotiation times by at least 40 percent. The result is contracts that are strategic digital assets.

Stephen previously worked at Concord, Nitro, AVG, Autodesk, and IBM/Lotus.

